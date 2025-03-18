Footballers Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana blasted a Ghanaian blogger Official Meatpie for invading their privacy

In the video, the two players had arrived at the Kotoka International Airport for international duty when they met the blogger

The video of the interaction got many people laughing hard, while others cautioned the blogger to know his boundaries

Black Stars players Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana were not happy with the actions of a Ghanaian blogger as they arrived in Ghana on international duty.

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana slam a Ghanaian blogger who invaded their privacy. Image Credit: @kudus_mohammed and @kamaldeenho10

Source: Instagram

Kudus and Kamaldeen blast a blogger

In the video, Kamaldeen and Kudus arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on the evening of March 16, 2025.

They were among Ghanaian footballers called up by the national team who were arriving in the country to prepare for the next matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghanaian blogger Official Meatpie was overjoyed to see the West Ham United player, Kudus and the Southampton player, Kamaldeen.

In excitement, the blogger recorded them the entire time as they walked out of the arrival section of the airport towards their mini-van.

While recording them, he praised the Ghanaian footballers and rained accolades on them. However, they blasted him when he tried entering their mini-van to record them.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the blogger expressed excitement at them recognising his name and noted that the reason he was shouting and praising them was because he was starstruck.

In the concluding part of the caption, Official Meatpie noted that he was still on cloud nine after his encounter with Kudus and Kamaldeen.

"STARSTRUCK ALERT! 🤩🌟 Mohammed Kudus just mentioned my name! 😊 Still on cloud nine! 🙌 #KudusShoutout #GhanaianFootball #BlackStars."

Reactions to Kudus, Kamaldeen blasting a blogger

The video got many Ghanaians laughing hard in the comments section as they watched the interaction between the blogger and the two footballers.

Others also noted that Official Meatpie did too much when he met Kudus and Kamaldeen and should have known his limits.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the Instagram video of Kudus and Kamaldeen blasting blogger Official Meatpie:

zakito.comm said:

"The last part weak me 😂."

nxtlevel_ said:

"U dey fanfool too much."

bornrich_._ said:

"To be celeb no easy o 😂😂😂."

beyondhype_gh said:

"Easyyyy😂😂😂😂."

tellins_blay said:

"They know u."

thesonofagod said:

"Omo se 3y3 Hoh! Wo pre dodo 😂😂😂😂."

Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana look dapper in photos. Image Credit: Getty Images and @kamaldeenho10

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus rocks stylish outfits

YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham's Mohammed Kudus' style game is just as impressive as his skills on the pitch.

The Ghanaian football star took to TikTok to share a series of striking photos, effortlessly pulling off a trendy outfit.

Kudus rocked GH¢1.5K floral cargo pants and a GH¢4.2K designer cap, pairing them with a sleek university jacket.

The Premier League star wore a crisp white t-shirt and a dazzling star-studded silver necklace to complete the look.

Many fans took the opportunity to praise him not only for his style but also for his top performances on the field.

Source: YEN.com.gh