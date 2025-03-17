WebSoft CEO BigGodwin Martey's $10,000 debt owed to his ex-lover, Adwoa Josy, has been paid

The money was paid by BigGodwin's friend, Barnabas Nii Laryea, on Monday, March 17, 2025

Details of the payment emerged online after one Martey's friends took to social media to explain what had happened

BigGodwin Martey, the CEO of WebSoft, an IT company, has redeemed himself in the ongoing saga with his ex-lover, Adwoa Josy.

BigGodwin has reportedly paid the $10,000 owed to Adwoa Josy, a lady he dated for about six months, starting from August 2024.

Rumours started on social media on Friday, March 14, 2025, that Martey had taken advantage of ladies he had been dating to take their money.

The rumours claimed that he had taken a lady's $100,000 and another's $10,000 while dating them and refused to pay them back.

BigGodwin Martey addresses rumours about ex-lover

More than 24 hours after the matter surfaced online, Martey released a statement addressing the issues.

While he admitted that he owed Adwoa Josy $10,000, he did not know of any $100,000 debt and thus asked the supposed victim to seek redress with the appropriate authorities.

In the post, he indicated that he had not manipulated or taken advantage of Adwoa Josy as speculated but only took money from her after she insisted.

According to Martey, he was in a relationship with Adwoa Josy from August 2024. During this relationship, Adwoa repeatedly attempted to give him gifts and money, which he frequently declined.

He stated that despite his clear warnings to Adwoa about not spending money on him or giving him gifts—as he worried this might be used against him later—she persisted. She would insist that she was different from others and wouldn't mention her generosity toward him in the future.

Regarding the $10,000, Martey explained that Adwoa had sent him this amount for safekeeping after some back-and-forth discussion. She had told him he could use the money because she wouldn't need it until April.

Eventually, she expressed her desire to use the money to purchase a Honda CRV, prompting him to begin contacting potential sellers.

However, when they realized their relationship was not going to progress further, Adwoa demanded immediate repayment of her money. Having already used the funds, Martey pleaded with her for some time to gather the money for repayment.

BigGodwin Martey's friend pays Adwoa Josy's $10k

Less than 48 hours after BigGodwin's response, his friend Barnabas Nii Laryea has paid off his debt to Adwoa Josy.

Nii Laryea shared a photo of some bundles of dollars in his car. In his caption, he observed:

"How the Group Think Narrative Works!

1. We have caught him

2. He is Owing Someone

3. His Rich Friends Cannot Help Him

4. Now It Is His Friends are Covering Up for Him

5. It is a clique and a gang, they are partners 😆

When you’re dealing with Inconsistency

When you’re dealing with Jungle Justice Brains

You will have to focus on what’s important

And trash it out…..

What I will tell my friend is not for social media

And if you think I care two HOOTS about you believing stupid stories about me. Even the woman I married I have NEVER borrowed money from her before and some town g3rrrrs 😂."

See Nii Laryea's post below:

While Nii Laryea's post did not indicate he was going to pay off BigGodwin's debt, a post by a mutual Se Lorm brought more details.

Se Lorm, who sought to clarify rumours that he was the one who paid the debt, explained that it was Nii Laryea's money but he only helped to reach out to the lady, Adwoa Josy.

"Hello everyone, I would urge us all to be calm and stop spreading false information that I have made a payment of $10,000 on behalf of BigGodwin, I started receiving information this morning at 7am.

I decided not to comment on this issue but with the information going around, I need to clear the air.

Saturday evening Barnabas Nii Laryea called me to specifically hand over the money to me to make payment which I declined, he stated that, the only option was to let this go.

On Sunday which was yesterday, I stepped in to make a call to the lady involved, but was met with a rude response till I said someone wanted to pay off the money before she agreed to speak, I connected Barnabas to the call for them to talk and agree on the time for the payment to be done and the location.

He made the payment today and the lady was there to receive the money so I don’t know where they are getting information that I paid the money.

I know you may all have your reservations about the issue but I will plead we all be calm, I am sure he will learn from this.

Let’s not create further problems out of this, the most important thing is the lady has been settled.

Cheers."

See Se Lorm's post below:

