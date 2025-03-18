The government has confirmed that President John Mahama’s official X account was compromised

Mahama's X account showed posts promoting a questionable cryptocurrency investment scheme

The compromised X account has since been restored to the president after collaboration with social media company

The government has confirmed that President John Mahama’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked.

Mahama's X account showed posts promoting a Solana Africa cryptocurrency investment scheme.

President John Mahama's X account has been retrieved after being compromised.

The Cyber Security Authority in a statement said the hack was detected on Monday, March 17.

The account has since been restored to the president after collaboration with X.

"My team has restored my account, working with the X support team," the account stated.

Mahama's account posted multiple tweets endorsing the Solana blockchain network, urging his over 2 million followers to invest.

Solana has been gaining traction in the region due to its lower transaction fees compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Some social media users accused the presidency of engaging in a scam.

These endorsements were legitimate by some credible organisations like Binance.

Crypto-related hacks on high-profile accounts are common with scammers using them to push investment scams.

Some critics drew links to presidency's favouring of Woezor TV, which is owned by deputy chief of staff Stan Dogbe.

Mahama was criticised for using his account to promote a private business.

Criticism of Woezor TV support

The government has also been accused of sidelining the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, which is Ghana’s national broadcaster.

The presidency and John Mahama’s social media accounts have been promoting and broadcasting feeds from the private station.

The criticism of the Woezor TV situation has centred around concerns about conflict of interest.

Critics have cited Article 284, which states that "a public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts or is likely to conflict with the performance of the functions of his office."

Dogbe defended the state’s favouring of Woezor TV, saying there is nothing wrong.

"Should it be wrong for GTV to pick a live feed from WoezorTV from say, Aflao, Tumu, Munich or Addis Ababa? Absolutely no. That is the kind of collaboration that should exist between the networks."

Sam George orders shutdown of multiple radio stations

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Communication Sam George directed the National Communications Authority to shut down seven radio station frequencies.

Six stations were operating without valid frequency authorisations, while one other was closed on security grounds.

Gumah FM in Bawku was shut down following urgent national security concerns raised by the Upper East Regional Security Council.

The Ministry for Communication, in a statement, explained that aside from Gumah FM, the other six failed to renew their authorisations, fulfil statutory payment obligations, or submit the required documentation within the stipulated timeframe.

Source: YEN.com.gh