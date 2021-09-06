Ronaldo does not want Solskjaer's new role in Man United attack

Cristiano Ronaldo is believed would turn down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics of playing him as a lone striker for Man United

Paulo Di Canio claims the Portugal international would want to return to the Red Devils' squad as a winger

Ronaldo is expected to make his debut for United when they hist Newcastle at Old Trfford in the coming weekend

Cristiano Ronaldo would disagree with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he is being asked to play in Man United's team as a centre-forward, according to West Ham legend Paulo Di Canio, Mirror.

The former Sunderland boss revealed that the 36-year-old's return to Old Trafford would see him reclaim his place on the wings not as the main striker.

CR7 played started his career as a winger before he was drafted to a centre-forward after he joined Real Madrid.

Di Canio believes Cristiano Ronaldo would disagree with Solskjaer about playing as a lone striker. Photo by Mathew Peters and Man United

Ronaldo was strictly playing upfront during his spell with Juventus and Di Canio believes his return to United will be based on being played as a lone striker.

What was said by Di Canio

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport's pod cast the former Italian midfielder said:

"Ronaldo will improve the technical level, but he joins a team with many strikers and wingers.

"Solskjaer said he sees him as a center-forward, but Ronaldo didn't want to do it at Juventus.

"I still see him starting on the left, but United have other players in the same position, including Sancho, who was paid €85million, but has been struggling to settle in so far."

Solskjaer's role for Ronaldo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ole Gunnar Solskajer has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play as their No.9 when he completes his move to Man United this week, Manchester Evening News.

United laboured to a 1-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux and were lacking the presence of a natural striker in the game.

Their last outing against Southampton at St. Mary's also saw the Red Devils struggle in front of goal as they settled for a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo moves to new mansion in Manchester

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has finally relocated to his new home in Machester since making a sensation return to the theatre of Dreams, Hello Magazine, Instagram.

The 36-year was excused from international duty with Portugal as he jetted back to settle into his new mansion in the city of Manchester.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram to share a photo of his family having a feel of their new home in Manchester.

