The Ghana Education Service (GES) has warned teachers against picketing or engaging in media protests during working hours.

It urged them to follow established administrative channels for grievances

GES Public Relations Officer Daniel Fenyi emphasised that concerns should first be addressed at the school, district, and regional levels

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a strong warning to teachers across the country.

In a directive dated Monday, March 9, 2026, and addressed to the Regional Directors of Education, the GES cautioned teachers against picketing at the headquarters or engaging in media protests during productive working hours.

The GES, in the letter, said it had taken note of the growing phenomenon where some teachers act outside the laid-down administrative channels to raise issues.

According to the GES, some teachers have been forming unrecognised splinter groups and besieging the headquarters to press home their concerns.

The education management body consequently directed teachers to follow the established administrative procedures when addressing grievances and to avoid bypassing local education authorities to lodge complaints at the national office.

It said that if the issues remain unresolved through the administrative procedure, teachers could escalate them to the district office, followed by the regional office, before reaching the national level when necessary.

“Teachers should not combine classroom responsibilities with administrative work. Paperwork and administrative processes should be handled by the office staff, while teachers focus on teaching," the GES warned.

GES PRO clarifies directive to teachers

The Public Relations Officer of the GES, Daniel Fenyi, indicated in a Facebook post that the administrative structure was designed to make things easier for teachers.

He said it has been the operational structure of the GES since its establishment in the 1950s until the erstwhile New Patriotic Party administration decided to "strip almost all the powers from the school, district, and regional levels and concentrate everything at the national level."

"However, the current government came into office and decided to decentralise the system. In other words, it chose to return to the original structure by restoring authority to the school, district, and regional levels," he wrote.

"Therefore, if a teacher has a concern, it should first be lodged with the school head, then the district, then the region as used to be the case, before it reaches the national level, by which time over 60% of the issues would have already been addressed, and possibly the Ministry if necessary," he added.

Ghanaians react to GES directive to teachers

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the GES directive to teachers. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Abugbune Fatawu Josiah Apam said:

"The letter is reasonable but I can also see clearly the politics that u are trying to "play" in there."

@Joseph Mensah Acheampong also said:

"Daniel Fenyi the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana and the Labour Act, supersede any code of conduct on the subject matter."

@Topranking Cyril Decoolest Khid commented:

"You want them to stay in the classroom and teach but you don’t want to pay them."

GES suspends inter-school sports in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service suspended inter-school sports in the Central Region amid rising student violence.

The service highlighted the need for safety and discipline following the violent incidents at zonal athletics competitions.

The Ghana Police Service commenced investigation into the violent clashes during the athletics events, aiming to restore order and safety in schools.

