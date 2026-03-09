State prosecutors have filed an amended charge sheet against former NSA Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi, increasing the number of counts from 14 to 21

The principal charge of causing financial loss to the state has been revised, reducing the alleged loss from GH¢500.86 million to GH¢431.76 million

Investigations reportedly show that tens of thousands of unverified individuals were paid service allowances or vendor funds between 2018 and 2025

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

State prosecutors in the Attorney General's Office have reportedly filed an amended charge sheet in the ongoing criminal case against the former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi.

According to the amended sheet, the state is increasing the number of charges and revising key particulars of the alleged offences.

Additional charges brought against the former NSA Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Filed in 2026, the updated charge sheet, as reported by Citinewsroom, raises the number of counts against Assibey Antwi from 14 to 21.

A major revision concerns the principal charge of causing financial loss to the state. The original charge alleged that Assibey Antwi authorised payments totalling GH¢500,861,744.02 to more than 60,000 purported ghost national service personnel.

The amended charge reduces the alleged financial loss to GH¢431,761,556.76, with the particulars now stating that funds were authorised for payment to “non-service personnel and unverified individuals,” rather than to “over 60,000 ghost names.”

Reports indicate that investigations by the National Intelligence Bureau purportedly revealed that 63,672 unverified registrants were submitted to the payment system between 2018 and 2024 for service allowances or vendor payments.

Between August 2021 and February 2025, the NSA allegedly disbursed GH¢431,761,556.76 to individuals who had not undertaken national service or whose identities could not be verified.

What are the allegations against Osei-Assibey?

According to a charge sheet, the former NSA boss was accused of authorising payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel and misappropriating public funds during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025.

He was also charged with multiple counts under sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Addressing the media after court proceedings, Osei Owusu, counsel for the accused, lamented the unjust media vilification that his client had been subjected to, despite fully cooperating with the investigators.

He further described Osei-Assibey as a respected public servant who served his country dutifully and in various capacities.

An Auditor-General report claims Gifty Oware-Mensah enrolled herself as an NSS personnel while serving as a Deputy Executive Director of the NSA. Photo credit: Gifty Oware-Mensah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Gifty Oware-Mensah cited in another corruption case

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Gifty Oware-Mensah, the former Deputy Director-General of the NSA, was implicated in the NSS scandal for allegedly enrolling herself as personnel

The Auditor-General's report showed that she reportedly unlawfully siphoned GH¢6,708.48 from state coffers.

The audit also highlighted irregular payments totalling GH¢2.5 billion and weak control within the NSA systems.

Source: YEN.com.gh