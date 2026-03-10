TikToker Isaac Boafo, popularly known as Duabo King, has been granted bail by the Edwenease Kwadaso Circuit Court

He was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command after a viral video in which he accused four officers of misconduct

He reportedly admitted during interrogation that he fabricated the claims against officers at the Central Police Station

A popular Ghanaian TikToker, Duabo King, has been granted bail following his arrest by the Ghana Police.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @deprincegh showed the moment Duabo walked into a waiting car after his bail application was granted at the Edwenease Kwadaso Circuit Court.

Ghana Police arrest popular TikToker Duabo King for allegedly publishing false news to cause fear and panic. Image credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The usually cheerful content creator, who appeared to be in good health, kept a straight face as he moved towards the car and did not react or make any gestures, even though he was being recorded.

The lawyer for Duabo King, in an interview with the media after the court hearing, indicated that the prosecution sought more time after disclosing that it had sent the docket to the Attorney General’s Office for advice.

He said it was in this vein that he, representing Duabo, also prayed to the court to grant his client bail.

According to him, the prosecution wanted the court to bar Duabo King from making any pronouncements about the security service until finality had been brought to the issue.

The lawyer for Duabo King stated that he has advised his client to be circumspect in the performance of his duties, adding that they now plan to review any of his videos before they are first published to avoid any issues.

Details of Duabo King’s arrest

The outspoken Ghanaian content creator Duabo King was arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly spreading false news.

In a statement on Sunday, March 1, 2026, the police stated that the TikToker, whose real name is Isaac Boafo, was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command over a viral video in which he made several allegations against police officers.

Duabo King’s arrest occurred after an intelligence operation, and the statement added that he admitted to the offence under interrogation.

Popular TikToker Duabo King was arrested on allegations of publishing false news. Image credit: De Prince/TikTok @=Duabo King Official/Facebook

Source: UGC

Duabo King slams police officers

In the video, Duabo King made several allegations against police officers in the Ashanti Region, claiming that they frequently engaged in relationships with commercial workers in their area of operations.

He also stated that he was in personal contact with the officers and aware of all their activities.

The video went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, stirring heated debate and criticism of the alleged police officers, whose names he mentioned.

Reactions to Duabo King’s bail

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the bail granted to Duabo King.

freeman_107 indicated:

“Freedom of speech, but your freedom is not guaranteed after the speech. These and many reasons are why I’m advocating that RME should be scrapped and replaced with basic law in our educational curriculum from JHS to SHS.”

yaw dwarkwaa opined:

“Thank God he has the chance to reunite with his family.”

Source: YEN.com.gh