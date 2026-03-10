Boston rock band lead vocalist Tommy DeCarlo has passed away after battling brain cancer for several months

The late veteran musician's children announced the sad demise of their father online on Monday, March 9, 2026

Heartfelt tributes poured in from diehard Boston rock band fans following the untimely demise of Tommy DeCarlo

Legendary American singer and lead vocalist for the popular rock music band Boston, Tommy DeCarlo, has passed away.

Boston rock band singer Tommy DeCarlo passes away at 60 after a battle with brain cancer on Monday, March 9, 2026. Photo source: Tommy DeCarlo, Bill McMenamey

The late Tommy DeCarlo's three children, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr, publicly announced the news of the veteran singer's passing in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, March 9, 2026.

What happened to singer Tommy DeCarlo?

In their Facebook post, Tommy DeCarlo's children confirmed that their father passed away in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, March 9, 2026, following several months of battle with brain cancer.

According to them, the late Boston rock band lead vocalist was diagnosed with the severe health issue in September 2025 and had fought courageously for his life until his demise.

They stated:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end."

The late Tommy's children appealed to friends and fans to give their family privacy as they grieved over the passing of their father and showed support for one another.

The post stated:

"During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another. Rest in peace, Dad. With love, Annie, Talia & Tommy Jr."

The Facebook post announcing Boston rock band singer Tommy DeCarlo's demise is below:

Who was the late singer Tommy DeCarlo?

Before his demise, the late Tommy DeCarlo was a veteran American singer and the lead vocalist for the Boston rock music band.

He became the lead vocalist of the band in 2007 after the original lead singer, Brad Delp, passed away in tragic circumstances.

Tommy's death came 19 years to the day after his predecessor Brad Delp's death.

Aside from his association with Boston, the late musician was also a member of the band Decarlo with his son Tommy DeCarlo Jr, which they formed in 2012.

Tommy DeCarlo's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maureen Vernes commented:

"Saw Boston with Tommy on lead vocals back in 2012. He sounded just like Brad Delp. If I hadn't been familiar with Boston early on (70s), I would've thought he was the original lead singer. It was an amazing concert at Aberdeen Proving Ground (army)... RIP!"

Jeff Koegel said:

"I saw Tommy perform with Boston for the first time ever at the Brad Delp Memorial Concert. I've been a huge fan from the start. He kept the Boston vocal sound alive."

Nancy Kent Carroll wrote:

"We loved Tommy! We’ve been coming to see your band play for years and also saw him play for Boston. He will certainly be missed. Thinking and praying for you and your family."

