The FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with a coveted trip to Wembley Stadium now firmly in sight for the remaining teams

Manchester City and Liverpool headline the last-eight fixtures as the other sides also discover their opponents

The eight teams left in the competition will play their quarter-final ties during the weekend of April 4

The race for the FA Cup is heating up after a dramatic fifth-round weekend that confirmed several heavyweights in the last eight.

Clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all secured their places in the quarter-finals, keeping their hopes of silverware alive.

Liverpool vs Man City is the headline fixture in the quarter-final draw. Photos by James Gill - Danehouse, Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA and George Wood.

They will be joined by Leeds United and Southampton, while Port Vale remains the competition’s surprise package after eliminating Sunderland in one of the biggest shocks of the round.

One final spot in the last eight will be determined when West Ham United host Brentford at the London Stadium on Monday, March 9, according to The FA.

The draw for the quarter-finals was conducted by former England internationals Joe Cole and Joe Hart, setting up several intriguing ties scheduled for the weekend of April 4.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures confirmed

Arsenal will travel to face Southampton after progressing past Mansfield Town in the previous round.

The Saints earned their spot with an impressive victory against Fulham, continuing their impressive run despite competing in the EFL Championship this season.

Meanwhile, League One side Port Vale’s reward for defeating Sunderland is a daunting trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

The London club survived a thrilling encounter with Wrexham, coming from behind to secure a dramatic 4-2 victory after extra time.

That result will give manager Liam Rosenior confidence as his team pursues a place in the final four.

Elsewhere, two giants of English football will collide when Manchester City meet Liverpool for a coveted semi-final berth.

Both sides reached the quarter-finals after identical 3-1 victories in the fifth round.

City fought back from an early setback to overcome Newcastle United at St James' Park, a match that has sparked calls for a ban after Antoine Semenyo's kind act.

Liverpool, meanwhile, produced a dominant second-half display to defeat Wolves.

Speaking about the blockbuster showdown, Joe Cole predicted a thrilling contest.

"Arne Slot and Pep don't need it, but it could be a classic for neutrals. They blend so brilliantly," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Leeds United cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City. Photo by Nigel French/PA Images.

Leeds United await final opponent

The last quarter-final pairing will involve Leeds United, who secured an emphatic 3-0 victory against Norwich City at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side must now wait to learn their next opponent, with the winner of the clash between West Ham and Brentford set to complete the quarter-final lineup.

With several top clubs still in contention and an underdog story developing through Port Vale, the stage is set for another thrilling chapter in this season’s FA Cup journey.

