Iran Launches New Attacks on Israel and Gulf Countries as it Continues Pressure on the Middle East
Iran launched new attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries on March 10, as it kept up pressure on fellow Middle East countries.
Sirens warned of incoming missiles in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and in Bahrain.
Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region, and Kuwait's National Guard said it shot down six drones.
Sirens later sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's defence systems worked to intercept incoming fire, not long after the military said it detected an Iranian missile launch.
“We are definitely not looking for a ceasefire,” Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, wrote defiantly on X. "We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again.”
Since February 28, joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader, sparked a conflict involving different countries in the Middle East.
Time reported that more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by the US-Israeli bombing.
Iran responded with strikes across the Middle East, targeting several countries hosting US military bases.
Along with firing missiles and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, Iran has also been targeting energy infrastructure.
This is in addition to its closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which transports 20% of the world's oil, sending oil prices soaring.
Effect of Iran war on fuel supply
US President Donald Trump, who has previously said that the war could last for a month or longer, sought to downplay growing fears that it could take even longer.
AP reported that Trump also assured threatened intensified action on Iran if the country made any “attempt to stop the globe’s oil supply.”
Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Attacks on merchant ships near the strait have killed at least seven sailors, according to the International Maritime Organisation.
In a post on social media, Trump seemed not to acknowledge that, saying that "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”
