Social critic and public commentator, Ralph St Williams, has moved beyond speeches and admonitions to actively guiding citizens toward responsible behaviour

In a recent viral social media post, Ralph intervened at the Airport Roundabout when a pedestrian ignored the designated walkway and walked over the lawns

His actions have reignited discussions about the importance of civic responsibility and protecting public property

Social critic and change advocate, Ralph St Williams has courted public attention after taking his advocacy to a more hands-on level, moving beyond speeches and admonitions to actively guiding citizens toward responsible behaviour.

Known for his spirited campaigns, urging the youth and general public to avoid retrogressive habits that hinder national progress, Ralph’s proactive style has often drawn criticism, with some labelling him as overly emotional.

Ralph St Williams guides a young pedestrian to the proper walkway at the Airport Roundabout Photo credit: Ralph De FellowGhanaians/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Despite this, he continues his mission to promote civic responsibility.

In a recent viral post on social media, Ralph was seen intervening at the Airport Roundabout when a young pedestrian ignored designated walkways and walked on the lawn.

After repeatedly urging the young man to use the proper pedestrian path, Ralph was captured holding him by the arm and shoulders across the streets, explaining that walking on the grass could damage public property over time.

Ralph’s actions have reignited discussions about civic responsibility, respect for public property, and the methods activists use to influence behaviour.

Watch the TikTok video below

Ralph calls on Accra Mayor to step-up

The social critic used the opportunity to urge the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, to take urgent steps toward making the city greener by planting lawns in designated catchment areas.

Ralph St Williams enforces respect for public property in Accra. Photo credit: Ralph DeFellowGhanaians/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He argued that such efforts would help transform the capital into a city as beautiful as other major cities around the world.

He further called on authorities to take deliberate measures to protect public property.

According to him, simply planting lawns is not enough; conscious and sustained efforts must be made to maintain them to truly enhance the city’s beauty.

Reactions to Ralph's call for action

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Ralph's call for action. YEN.com.gh

compiled a list of the comments below:

Wan Addy undisputed commented:

"The road contractor did not provide a walkway, so the people are forced to walk on the lawns."

Science said:

"What I am thinking is that the government is not brilliant enough to understand human integration when planning such structural advancements."

Jahmiel opined:

"We have a long way to go, Ralph."

Wonde wrote:

"Ghana is in your heart. I feel your pain. Sending you love from Ethiopia."

Humble Lion posted:

"Some people will say you are doing too much, but the truth of the matter is that we are the ones responsible for making our country beautiful. If we all cooperate with each other, we will achieve it."

Maxi said:

"Indeed, jobs can be created from this, but our municipal system is just a failure. The assemblies need critical attention."

Nii Awuley Lartey (Okanton) commented:

"So are you refusing the heaven they promised you, or is this earth your home? The politicians know what is good for you, but you told them this earth and everything in it means nothing to you. You tell the politicians to fix the country, but have you fixed yourself first."

Ralph St Wiliams blasts John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St Williams had publicly slammed President John Mahama, calling on the leader to tackle youth employment in the country by turning sanitation problems into job opportunities.

In a Facebook video, the outspoken social commentator made a clarion call to the president to consider creating jobs for the youth by turning environmental problems into opportunities for employment.

State authorities, he explained, could pick a cue from the example of the Buz Stop Boys, a group of young volunteers who have turned sanitation problems in the country into a lucrative venture.

Source: YEN.com.gh