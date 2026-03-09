Retired boxer Bukom Banku and his wife Akorkor Martha showcased their close bond as they spent time together

Akorkor Martha, the wife of retired Ghanaian boxer and entertainer Braimah Isaac Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has courted attention after a latest video of her surfaced on social media.

On Saturday, March 7, 2026, Bukom Banku took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself with Akorkor Martha as they bonded together in a hotel room.

In the video, the retired boxer beamed with excitement as he praised his wife, who sat before a table and had her breakfast.

Banku later urged Martha to focus her attention on him, to which she obliged and blew a kiss to her husband, who filmed their private moment in the hotel room.

However, as the retired boxer's wife turned, her left eye appeared to be swollen and almost closed, disturbing her vision in the process.

She shared a few laughs as she continued to have her breakfast and converse with her husband, Bukom Banku.

The latest footage of Bukom Banku and his wife, Akorkor Martha, stirred mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who flooded the comment section of the post.

While some netizens praised the couple's love and bond, many raised questions about what had happened to the retired boxer's wife amid her eye injury.

Bukom Banku apologises to IShowSpeed over disrespect

Bukom Banku apologised to famous American streamer IShowSpeed for an incident that occurred when the 21-year-old visited the Bukom Boxing Arena during his tour in Ghana.

In a video shared on his TikTok page on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the retired boxer noted that he was remorseful for unintentionally ignoring the streamer's handshake while he was performing in a ring.

He stated he never intended to disrespect IShowSpeed, adding that he did not notice the streamer’s attempts to shake his hand.

The video of Bukom Banku apologising to the streamer garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Akorkor Martha's public appearance stirs reactions

Angel White commented:

"What happened to her eyes?"

Gray said:

"Is she wearing a mask?"

Beauty Abi wrote:

"What is wrong with your eye, Mummy Banku?"

Awuladede remarked:

"Martha get apollo?"

Bukom Banku's wife shows off new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bukom Banku's wife showed off her new look as she stepped out in town with her husband.

In a video, Akorkor Martha impressed her husband, who praised her during their heartwarming moment.

Bukom Banku's wife's new look triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

