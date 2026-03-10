The popular Ghanaian relationship coach, Counsellor Lutterodt, has broken his silence after he was released from police custody

This came after he was arrested on Monday, March 9, for allegedly inciting violence with his claim about Daddy Lumba's burial

The statement from Counsellor Lutterodt has sparked massive reactions on social media as concerned users shared varied opinions

The popular relationship coach, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has broken his silence on his arrest after he was released.

On Monday, March 9, 2026, a photo of the counsellor in handcuffs went viral, sparking massive reactions on social media. Reports that emerged indicated that he was arrested over a recent claim he made during a discussion about Daddy Lumba's family saga on Power FM on Saturday, March 7.

Counsellor Lutterodt had allegedly called on the Ga youths to invade Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon amid reports that the late musician had been buried there, as he claimed the actions of the highlife legend’s family were a disrespect to the Ga Tradition.

“If it is true that Lumba has been buried in his East Legon house, I want to ask the Ga boys not to wait for the police, let's move to the residence of Daddy Lumba and call action now. Walk to the house with a pickaxe, and let's find where the body has been buried,” he said.

According to a report by Kessben FM, the actions of the controversial relationship coach are alleged to have incited violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

After several hours in police custody, Counsellor Lutterodt was granted bail. A report by Sammy Kay media stated that the relationship coach did not sleep in the police cell.

Watch the Facebook post announcing the arrest of Counsellor Lutterodt below:

Counsellor Lutterodt speaks after release

In a video from a Facebook Live session shared on the official page of Counsellor Lutterodt, he said that he was only invited to the police station to answer questions about the statement he made about Daddy Lumba's burial saga.

According to the relationship coach, he has heard that his supporters are planning to storm the police station and asked them to halt their plans.

“Thank you very much, but may nobody go to the police station to incite any violence to be arrested because the act that was used was against me, as quoted from the books, which indicated a portion of my utterances during my video on Saturday incited violence. Do not start any “Free counsellor lutterodt protest”. That is why I am here to speak. I have been released.

Counsellor Lutterodt stated that he doesn't know how his picture leaked because he followed all the necessary procedures and was asked that they needed to take a picture in which he would be in handcuffs for documentation. He further apologised to his fans over the state of the picture, saying;

“I am sorry to disappoint you. I did not know the picture would be out there. I would have added some swag. I wasn't looking good in the photo.”

The relationship coach added that the trending videos that caused his arrest were an edited screen recording someone shared on social media. According to him, the police cautioned him as they reminded him of the impact of his voice.

He further thanked the Ga community for not inciting any violence, as he allegedly stated in the trending video.

Watch the Instagram video of Counsellor Lutterodt speaking after his release below:

Reactions to Counsellor Lutterodt's after-release statement

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the statement of Counsellor Lutterodt after he was released from police custody.

Maame Priceless wrote:

“They needed a picture to confirm to the people who sent them. Ghana is just not safe.”

Yawson wrote:

“He said that there is nothing to worry about because he is not going to court tomorrow.”

Kezy Magnus-George wrote:

“You have to sue the police service that took your picture and circulated it.”

Dr Tee wrote:

“I said that, there are top politicians behind Ɔdɔ bronii and Abusuapayin Tupac. They are trying to intimidate you, counsellor.”

