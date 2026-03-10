Appiah Stadium has courted public attention after sharing videos of himself in Rotterdam in the Netherlands

The political activist praised the scenic beauty around the city and described it as his mother's hometown

He used the opportunity to dismiss claims that he was making advances towards his late friend's wife and described it as an attempt to tarnish his reputation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Social commentator and political activist Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has courted public attention after sharing a video of himself enjoying a pleasant time abroad.

In what appears to be a vacation, the outspoken social critic posted a video of himself exploring the streets of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Appiah Stadium shares a video while sightseeing in Rotterdam in the Netherlands Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: TikTok

While admiring the scenery, Appiah Stadium described Rotterdam as his mother’s hometown and praised the beauty and atmosphere around the city centre.

Before he visited the Netherlands, he had also shared videos from Germany, where he visited the family of his late friend Adwenpahene to commiserate with them.

Addressing the public in one of the videos, Appiah Stadium responded to allegations from critics who claimed he was making advances toward the wife of his late friend during the visit.

He firmly dismissed the claims, describing them as baseless and an attempt by some individuals to tarnish his reputation.

According to him, some people may have misinterpreted his intentions because they lack compassion and do not understand the depth of true friendship.

He stressed that his visit was solely to console the grieving family and honour the bond he shared with his late friend.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Appiah Stadium commiserate with late friend's family

Appiah Stadium paid a courtesy visit to the family of the late Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Adwenpahene, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Appiah Stadium captures the attention of the public with his latest viral video. Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: Facebook

According to Appiah Stadium, he considered it necessary to visit the family to express his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with them following the passing of the popular blogger.

He explained that although the outspoken blogger and political advocate had passed away, he believed it was important to maintain the same cordial relationship with the family that existed while Adwenpahene was alive.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Appiah Stadium noted that he deliberately chose to visit the family so he could also visit the late blogger’s gravesite and pay homage to him on the same day Ghana celebrates its Independence Day, March 6.

Speaking in the video, he told the late blogger’s wife that his visit to Germany was also in fulfilment of a promise he had earlier made not to turn his back on the family following the content creator’s death.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Adwenpa's family speaks after his passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman claiming to be Adwenpahene's sister shed light on the late blogger's funeral arrangements.

According to the purported sister, Adwenpahene was set to be laid to rest in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 17, 2025.

In addressing reports from her late brother's detractors, the woman noted that every human being had his/her flaws, and the blogger was no exception.

Source: YEN.com.gh