Congo FA Boss Jean Guy Blaise Mayolas Jailed for Life Over Financial Crimes

A senior African football association president has been sentenced to life in prison over financial crimes

The verdict follows months of investigations into alleged financial misappropriation

Netizens have expressed approval, seeing the ruling as a strong step toward curbing corruption across football federations on the continent

The president of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT), Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found him guilty in a corruption scandal that has shaken football administration in the country.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday, March 10, following months of investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing within the federation, widely known as FECOFOOT.

A court has sentenced Congo FA president Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas to life in prison. Photo credit: @fecofootcg/X.

Source: Getty Images

According to Africa Soccer, Mayolas did not appear in court during the hearing and was therefore sentenced in absentia.

Judges also handed life sentences to his wife and son after determining that both played roles in the scheme uncovered during the trial.

Court finds FECOFOOT president guilty of corruption

Prosecutors said the case centred on funds provided by FIFA to support football development.

According to evidence presented before the court, as corroborated by Ghanasoccernet, nearly $1.3 million meant for programmes aimed at growing the sport was diverted.

Investigators argued that the money moved through a web of suspicious transactions supported by falsified financial records, as cited by The Guardian.

Authorities maintained that the process involved deliberate attempts to conceal the misuse of resources allocated to improve football infrastructure and youth development.

The case also drew in other senior officials within the federation. General secretary Badji Mombo Wantete and treasurer Raoul Kanda each received five-year prison sentences after the court found them guilty of participating in the financial irregularities.

Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas' wife and son were also jailed for playing roles in the scheme uncovered during the trial. Photo credit: @fecofootcg/X.

Source: Twitter

Social media reactions after life sentence verdict

Following the judgment, many football followers across Africa took to social media to react to the decision.

Several users on X described the verdict as a bold move that could send a message to administrators across the continent.

@thabanisandile3 cautioned:

"Hope his colleagues are learning a lesson."

@MichAwesum added:

"Good, these are the old men that are holding back African football."

@NiyoJean11 wrote:

"A strong verdict like this, even in absentia, could deter other federation leaders across the continent from similar abuses."

Harilson95 summed up:

"We need to get rid of him and throw him in prison."

Authorities explained that the decision followed eight months of extensive investigations into the federation’s financial dealings.

Investigators reportedly examined banking records, internal documents, and administrative procedures before submitting their findings in court.

The ruling stands as one of the most significant legal actions taken against a football official in the country, coming months after FIFA imposed a ban in February 2025 over third-party interference in the nation’s football affairs.

It also comes less than a month after Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine FA, was barred from leaving Argentina following a court ruling tied to alleged unpaid social security contributions.

FIFA president criticised over alleged rule breach

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Gianni Infantino faced criticism for allegedly breaching ethical rules during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Critics say the incident may violate the FIFA Code of Ethics, which requires officials to remain politically neutral and act with integrity.

Source: YEN.com.gh