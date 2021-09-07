Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently clocked a new age and she took to social media to share the good news with fans

The plus-sized movie star posted series of gorgeous photos of herself on her Instagram page to mark the occasion of her 44th birthday

Numerous fans and colleagues of the movie star also joined the celebration by wishing her well in the comment section

Popular Nigerian movie star, Eniola Badmus, celebrated her 44th birthday on September 7, 2021, to the joy of fans.

To mark the special occasion, the actress took to her verified Instagram page to share series of gorgeous photos of herself as fans gushed over them.

Not stopping there, Eniola accompanied each snap with lengthy notes where she reminisced on the previous year and showed gratitude for experiencing a new one.

Actress Eniola Badmus clocks 44. Photo: @eniola_badmus

In one of the photos, Badmus rocked a lovely black outfit and sat before an array of beautiful flowers. She also complemented the look with her bare-faced makeup.

In her caption she wrote:

“If there is anything that the last 365 days had taught me, is the act of CONSTANT AND CONSCIOUS GRATITUDE. A whole lot of things had happened within me and around me but God has chosen to keep us and keep our name high irrespective of all.

I am super excited for the gift of life, for good friendships, and amazing fans/followers whose prayers and supports have kept me going, always.

God, I can't be grateful enough and I pray that you perfect all that concerns me and continue to let my light SHINE because you have just started.”

Fans and colleagues celebrate Eniola Badmus

Soon after the much-loved actress shared her birthday photos, some of her colleagues and fans made sure to wish her well.

Read some of their birthday messages below:

Official_mercyeke:

“Happy birthday badosky.”

Funkejenifaakindele:

“You look so good dear. Happy birthday Badosky ❤️❤️.”

Bobrisky222:

“Awwww happy birthday I love you so much ❤️.”

Thriftbynikky:

“Happy birthday Ma'am ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. God Bless you graciously. Amen.”

Monalisa.stephen:

“Happy Birthday Big Sis. Many more Years. Keep Winning ❤️.”

