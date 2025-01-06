A video of a Ghanaian man flaunting the goods in his shop before the Kantamanto fire has surfaced online

The shop, which has been burnt to ashes, contained goods worth millions of cedis, including shoes, clothes, etc.

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and extended their condolences to the young man

A young Ghanaian man shared a video of his shop before the Kantamanto fire outbreak, which struck recently.

The video showed a beautiful shop which contained designer shoes, clothes, bags, and more.

Ghanaian man shares a video of his Kantamanto store before the fire outbreak. Image source: Endlessmoney

Source: TikTok

He was spotted in the video proudly showcasing the goods that have now been burnt.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with young man

Netizens who saw the video of the young man were heartbroken. Many in the comments section expressed their sincerest sympathy.

@gyamfibryt wrote:

"Since npp dey power did someone burn kantamanto next time think twice."

@emmanuelnartey03 wrote:

"The fact that you support a party with a symbol of an animal doesn't mean you should think like mmoa."

@juliet.wilson.36527 wrote:

"Npp has sold kantamanto long time."

@Yhaa sika wrote:

"May god help you."

@Eugene Moses wrote:

"If we come to buy you people no go reduce price for person to buy some hmmm."

@Gabby wrote:

"The last time the balmin trousers give it to me at 200cedis you said last Na 250, I begged you saa you no give me, but it’s sad tho Sorry master."

@coldghost wrote:

"Hmm Mahama erh."

@cfresh02 wrote:

"Instead of u to reduce price for us to buy now see u lost everything without pesewa."

@Abdallah Osman wrote:

"Bro be patient Allah first."

@AGADOWAAKYE wrote:

"You will come back stronger."

@BeckyGee wrote:

"Very sorry for your lost but God almighty will locate you with a helper in Jesus name."

@N’GOLO 🇳🇬 KANTE wrote:

"Your things are very expensive. But I'm not happy tho."

@B I G CHOPPER wrote:

"Sorry for your lost bro. I pray the good LORD bring it back in 1000 folds."

@MR_STANLEY wrote:

"Mahama should not tolerate freedom of speech in this Ghana anymore. why blame Mahama in this situation?"

@Albert Kofi Essoun wrote:

"Government should Clear all that Plywood Structures and Build BLOCKS Market for you people to Pay Monthly this Structures will not help you."

Ghanaian man counts his losses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man hit by the Kantamanto fire has opened up about his losses.

In a video, he noted that he had lost millions of Ghana cedis due to the devastating fire outbreak.

Netizens who saw his video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section, with many consoling him.

