A video of a man at the Jubilee House removing the photo of President Akufo-Addo has gone viral

In the video, the man believed to be a staff of Jubilee House was seen taking down the photo from the wall of the President's office

Netizens who saw the video greeted the post with mixed reactions, as some laughed over the video while others reminisced over Akufo-Addo's governance

Ghana's thirteen President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has ended his tenure after eight years in office.

Akufo-Addo, who has served two terms, is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election, paving the way for a new administration.

President Akufo-Addo's photos are being removed from the Jubilee House. Image source: Nana Akufo-Addo

As a result, he will no longer occupy the Jubilee House. John Dramani Mahama, officially sworn in as Ghana's fourteenth president on January 7, 2024, will succeed Mr Akufo-Addo and occupy the Jubilee House.

As part of the transition process, a video capturing the removal of former President Akufo-Addo's official portrait from the Jubilee House has gone viral.

The clip, which shows a worker carefully taking down the framed photo, has been accompanied by mixed emotions and interpretations from Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Netizens jubilate as man removes Akufo-Addo's photos

Netizens who saw the video of the former President's photos being removed from the Jubilee House expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many jubilated.

However, others expressed concern that the photos had been taken down too quickly. Another group did not hesitate to wish the immediate past president farewell and good luck in his next endeavour.

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"The Messiah that never came."

@reggiefaxt wrote:

"Next 4 years them go change again , so what’s the plan?"

@Jacob_Nzuma wrote:

"Oh charley…everything be time."

@NharnaQwame wrote:

"Someone say dem suppose shoot the frame."

@bernardmawunyo wrote:

"No dull moment kraaa."

@TakyiKwame wrote:

"S3 ne3 bodua anka ponko to nno saaa nso na 3nka komfoc nsa mu."

@MichaelNat75646 wrote:

"Chale people no get chill oo."

@justricki4u wrote:

"They should have done this on 8th Dec."

@ericboatenggh wrote:

"Time no dey."

@newgenPD wrote:

"Heeeeaaattt."

@Makavelli_0 wrote:

"It has ended."

@KingOmono05 wrote:

"Mahama go do @gyaigyimii youth president you and Palago de3 we for organise oo."

@MukailaAlhassa4 wrote:

"No dull moment."

@HarveyYara wrote:

"Make dem destroy his things for there chaley."

@ryotaszn wrote:

"The boss himself is coming."

@1GOODBoY4 wrote:

"Band for band."

@lilparker_69 wrote:

"Old era naaa masa."

@chairman607 wrote:

"Sharp."

Mahama pays tribute to Akufo-Addo

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama paid a glowing tribute to former President Akufo-Addo at his inauguration ceremony.

Mr Mahama acknowledged his good relationship with the outgoing President and recounted some of their unforgettable encounters. During his inauguration speech, he referred to Mr Akufo-Addo as a 'worthy opponent'.

Netizens who saw the video about Mr Mahama recognising the immediate past President at his inauguration expressed mixed reactions. While some were delighted over the acknowledgement, others were not impressed.

