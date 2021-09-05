- Beautiful Ghanaian police officer Maya shared new stunning photos on social media

- Some of the beautiful photos have Maya dressed up in full regalia like a biker girl

- Maya shared the photos to celebrate her 13th anniversary in the police service

Rita Awuku Yirenkyiwaa, a Ghanaian female police officer known to be one of the most beautiful women in the service has popped up with new stunning photos.

Awuku, popularly known on social media as Maya, is celebrating her 13th anniversary since she passed out as a police officer.

It is a commemoration of the anniversary that lovely photos in her usual super fashion on social media.

In the photos, Maya could be seen dressed in her full police regalia as she posed beside a green and black motorbike.

The first photo shows Maya wearing a skirt and shirt police uniform while the others had her wearing a shirt and trousers uniform.

Sharing the photos, Maya was thankful to God for bringing her this far in the service even though it has not been easy.

"Ebenezer this is how far God has brought me, 13yrs in police service is not an easy one but God made it amazing, this year the devil tried but God said, a thousand shall fall at my left, Tén thousands at my right but none shall come near me. Thank you Jesus. Happy 13th Anniversary to my beautiful self < swipe left >❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," her caption read.

Congratulations pour in

Following Maya's post, a section of social media users has taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

officialcharlesbillion01 said:

"@___maya____________ My Super Cop congratulations ."

tracy_annoh said:

"Happy anniversary my role model."

adomaln_ said:

"Happy anniversary my beautiful police woman ❤️."

garby203 said:

"Wooow...this is worth celebrating ❤."

queensta_konadu said:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

Source: Yen.com.gh