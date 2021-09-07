Lionel Messi was spotted wearing a photographer’s bib during the rancour that trailed the Brazil vs Argentina game

The 2022 FIFA World qualifying match between both teams was eventually suspended over covid-19 protocols

While players moved into the tunnel, a photographer asked Messi for his shirt and then the Argentine requested a swap

Following the suspension of the Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifying game, Lionel Messi was spotted donning a photographer’s vest, Wionews reports.

Amid the chaos after Brazilian health authorities stormed the pitch in their bid to raid four Argentina players over covid-19 protocols, a photographer took time to ask the legend for his shirt.

The South American heavyweight match was halted following bizarre scenes when Brazilian authorities walked up to the pitch over covid-19 protocol.

Lionel Messi spotted in a photographer shirt. Photo: talkSPORT

Source: UGC

They claim four UK-based Argentine players had falsified their documents just to evade quarantine as they entered the country.

Brazilian laws stipulate that non-Brazilian nationals entering from the UK must observe 14-day isolation upon arrival.

The four players involved were Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa, and Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur.

As the players moved to the tunnel inside Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena, there was a moment of laughter that went viral on social media when Lionel Messi was spotted in a slightly different vest.

It was gathered that a photographer asked Messi for his jersey while away with Argentina on an international break.

The PSG star proposed a shirt swap instead and immediately pulled on the jersey he just received. Dybala was stunned Football addict reports.

Messi reunites with Dani Alves

Meanwhile, despite the whole drama, Barcelona legends Lionel Messi and Dani Alves also reunited with each other.

Barca legends Messi and Dani Alves warmed the heart of fans as they were seen together while walking through the tunnel.

They were two major forces of Barcelona having helped the Spanish club to conquer Europe under both Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

The ex-teammates exchanged pleasantries and hugged each other as healthcare officials swarmed around them.

Lionel Messi escaped a career-ending tackle

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Paris Saint-German star, Lionel Messi, luckily escaped a dangerous tackle during Argentina’s 3-1 win over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifying encounter.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa were enough to hand La Albiceleste all crucial three points after the final whistle.

But Adrian Martinez handed Messi a nasty challenge in the first half and upon VAR review, he was shown a straight red.

Source: Yen