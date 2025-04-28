Famous influencer and entrepreneur Dulcie Boateng excited many of her fans when she announced that she was embarking on a building project

She shared details of the building project and noted that her mother and brother were overseeing it

Many people congratulated her in the comment section of the post, while others shared their views on the project

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Famous Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng has ventured into real estate after announcing with a video of her developing property.

Dulcie's real estate project. Image Credit: @dulcie_ox

Source: TikTok

Details of Dulcie's real estate project

Dulcie took to her TIkTok account to announce to her thousands of followers the new project she was embarking on, which was about her becoming a landlady.

In a video, she noted that she had ventured into real estate and that she began the project in December 2024, adding that she wanted to make progress with the building project before letting the world know about it.

"I set up goals for myself in 2025, and owning an apartment was one of them," she said.

Sharing her experience on the building project so far, the famous Snapchat influencer noted that working with artisans has been very difficult.

She made it known that her ever-gorgeous mother and her younger brother have been overseeing the progress of the building project, so she could focus on her other ventures, which include advertising, influencing, selling and her sales event known as Porials Pitch.

"What you are seeing are five one-bedroom semi-detached units. I cannot wait to see the final vision come to life because I designed it with myself in mind," she explained.

In the caption of the video, she bragged about being an incoming landlady and added emojis expressing her excitement.

"Your incoming landlady 🥰😘," she wrote excitedly in the caption of the video.

Dulcie's building progress

Reactions to Dulcie's building project

Many people in the comment section highlighted the GH¢6k she collected from vendors who bought stands from her for her Porials Pitch event.

American-based Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and several other fervent fans congratulated her on her new venture.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the trending video of Dulcie's apartment complex:

Asantewaaaaa said:

"Periodttt!!! Go girl❤️"

HER EXCELLENCY❤️💕 said:

"Have you people seen where your 6k is going too🤣🤣🤣🤣?"

Landaffairs_gh said:

"Smart gal l'm proud of you 🥰 Congrats gal"

Afia Nyamekye said:

"Love to see it!!! Dulcie, i would love to roof the property for you🥺. I manage a roofing company here in Accra and I would love to do this for you. Congratulations, girl CEO❤️."

akosuabillion2 said:

"Very beautiful after collecting 60k from vendors 😂😂😂😂"

Pictures of Dulcie Boateng

Dulcie slays in officewear. Image Credit: @dulcie.x

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng's bestie gifts her GH¢76.3k

YEN.com.gh reported that influencer Dulcie Boateng was moved to tears after her best friend and fellow Snapchat star, Naa Amerley, gifted her seven lavish birthday presents worth GH¢76,300.

In a heartfelt video, Dulcie excitedly unboxed the luxurious items and shared the touching reason behind receiving exactly seven gifts. Her genuine reaction melted the hearts of many.

Social media users flooded the comments section, praising Naa Amerley for her thoughtful gesture and celebrating the beautiful bond between the two best friends.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh