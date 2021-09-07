Louis Van Gaal, for a third time, took up the manegerial position of Netherlands national football team

Ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying showdown with Turkey, a journalist has criticised the manager’s defensive tactics

Van Gaal hit back at the reporter claiming he does not have a vision in football and only has vision for newspaper

Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal has hit out at a journalist for criticising his tactics for being defensive the way Chelsea and Liverpool plays, Tribuna reports.

The former Barcelona and Manchester United manager is back with the Dutch national team following the exit of Frank de Boer after their poor Euro 2020 outing.

The first time Van Gaal was in charge of Holland was in 2000 and held on for just two years before being fired even though he returned for the second stint in 2012 to 2014.

Louis van Gaal replies journalist who criticised him. Photo: Broer van den Boom

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United then appointed Van Gaal as coach in 2014 and was at Old Trafford for just two years before being sacked and he has been at home ever since then. He is on his third stint with the national team.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Following Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Norway last week, the manager was criticised over his 5-3-2 formation which he used in helping the side reaching the World Cup semis in 2014.

During a pre-match conference ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Turkey, Van Gaal made attempt to cite results of other big teams as a point of reference.

The 70-year-old said via SPORTbible:

"Look at the [other teams] results.. Look at Italy, European champions, have now drawn twice.

"It's not all that easy. Defensive football has made its appearance and there is applause for that afterwards."

Journalist Valentijn Driessen hit back saying the manager is playing defensive like Premier League clubs Chelsea and Liverpool: He said:

"But the one applauding is you. You also want to play like Chelsea and Liverpool."

The manager replied:

"Is that defensive football, in your eyes? Not at all, Valentijn! You have no idea at all. I'm sorry to say it, but you're just a journalist.

“You want to implement your vision, but you have no vision in football. You have a vision for the newspaper, fantastic. You attract attention, and so on.”

Di Maria blames Van Gaal for poor spell Manchester United

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Argentine winger Angel Di Maria has blamed his unsuccessful reign at Manchester United on Dutch manager Louis van Gaal.

The 33-year-old spent just one season at Old Trafford despite joining the Red Devils in a deal of around £59.7 million from Real Madrid in 2014.

He was offloaded to Paris Saint Germain in 2015 and has won four Ligue 1 titles among several other domestic silverware since then.

The attacker also spoke about United's iconic number seven jersey, adding that they spoke to him about it but he never cared, saying 'it was just a shirt'.

Source: Yen