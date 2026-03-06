Some Category A applicants in the ongoing internal security service recruitment exercise have raised concerns after noticing that their status on the online portal still reads 'Pending'.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Category a Applicants Raise Alarm As Portal Still Shows ‘Pending’ After Deadline

Source: UGC

Several affected applicants expressed their frustration online, stating that despite the timeline given for the release of the aptitude test results having elapsed, they were yet to receive updates on their status.

Their concerns surfaced prominently under a TikTok post related to the recruitment process, where many applicants took to the comment section to share their experiences.

According to them, while the official period for the release of the results had passed, their individual portals continued to display the 'Pending' status.

Meanwhile, other applicants have already received their results. For some, the portal indicates 'Qualified,' signalling that they have progressed to the next stage of the recruitment process.

Those who have obtained the 'Qualified' status are expected to begin preparing for the next phase of the exercise, which is the medical screening. The screening process is scheduled to commence on March 16, 2026.

Category A applicants include candidates who applied to join the security services using their Junior High School (JHS) certificates.

Read more of the cries of applicants in the comment section of the TikTok video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh