A brilliant engineering student of Ashesi University has impressed many after inventing a cocoa pod breaking machine to assist his cocoa farming community

Daniel Amoshie's intention is to help make the cocoa harvesting process easier

Daniel's team, TeXperg, recently emerged champions in an Agric innovation inspired competition called WeGrow hackathon

According to a publication by Ashesi University, Daniel grew up in a cocoa farming community in the Ashanti region of Ghana known as Mpasaso.

Noticing that nearly all pre-harvest activities for cocoa had been mechanized except for the cocoa pod breaking process, the young man decided to do something about it.

Having had many unsuccessful internship applications, Daniel used his school vacation to apply what he had learnt in school to mechanize the pod breaking process in his community, Ashesi reported.

Helping his community

Daniel's intentions going through the project was to help make cocoa harvesting easier in his community, build a far less expensive pod breaking machine, and to eventually venture into mass manufacturing.

The brilliant young man came up with a 3D Model after five weeks and with assistance from his engineering lecturer, a local welder and some classmates, a prototype was built.

Competing with the prototype

With his prototype, he participated in an agric innovation inspired competition called WeGrow hackathon, organised by Care Ghana, in partnership with Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July 2021.

His team, TeXperg, emerged as winners of the competition.

As part of their winning price, TeXperg will be receiving support from Kosmos Innovative Centre, a Kosmos Energy business incubator with an emphasis on agriculture innovation.

