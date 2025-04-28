A Ghanaian woman has opened up about her painful story of how she was refused a US visa despite winning the American Lottery

The US visa officer found out that the woman lied during her application process, claiming she was unmarried with no kids, although she had two children

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian woman who won the Diversity Lottery (aka American Lottery) has suffered a setback in her quest to relocate to the US.

This comes after she was denied a US visa following her visa interview on March 10, 2025.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous during an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kwakuasamoahtv, explained that things went bad when the visa officer asked if she had any children, to which she responded that she had two kids.

She said it was at that point that the visa officer inquired why she chose not to include details about her family while filling out the American Lottery forms, but only did so when completing the DS-260 application, the official form that DV Lottery winners must submit.

The visa officer then said she could not be granted a visa based on the flaw in her application.

When asked why she chose not to include details about her family during the initial application, the woman said she falsely stated she was not married and had no kids because applying as a single person would reduce scrutiny on her.

"They would have asked for my marriage certificate and when we got married. Also, the interview process for families is very strict," she explained.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react US lottery's rejection

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared diverse opinions.

EduTrove Wahala commented:

"I stated married and I have a child but no marriage certificate (Muslim). How do I go about it if I win?"

Kobby General stated:

"In my view, the visa officer may think she has no biological children and wants to take the opportunity to include relatives' children. Consulates don't joke with inconsistencies and contradictions."

Adomaofficial wrote:

"Please ooo, when filling the DV lottery, I added my husband and when I was choosing gender, I chose female instead of male. So please, with this, am I out?"

SakinaGodWin reacted:

"During the registration, I wasn't married, but now I'm married. I got married in December and just acquired my passport last month. It's stated in my passport that I'm married. What should I do if I win?"

Nizy_Bee added;

"If you go as a family, have your certified marriage certificate, know the names and dates of birth of your kids, and have your WASSCE certificate or work experience, you are good to go."

Source: YEN.com.gh