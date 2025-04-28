It has emerged that the demise of Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, was reportedly foretold a long time ago

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, aka Prophet Roja in January this year prophesied that Daasebre Osei Bonsu II would die

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy by the Prophet Roja

Popular Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry aka Prophet Roja is trending on social media after news went viral that Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, had died.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @roja29097 proves that the prophet, earlier this year, foresaw the demise of Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II and spoke about it.

Prophet Roja goes viral after his prophecy about the Mamponghene came to pass. Photo credit: @Major Prophet Samuel Henry/Facebook, Sampa Traditional Council/Facebook

Source: Facebook

It happened during a church service on January 10, 2025, when the prophet prophesied and told his congregants that the Asante Mamponghene was going to die.

Mamponghene dies at the age of 86. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Instagram

He was emphatic that these death of the occupant of the Silver stool was going to happen before the first week of May.

The prophet also said he was not afraid to declare the vision he had seen since it was a message from God.

"There are messages which are huge, but when you hear the voice, don't fear what humans will say. If you are a man of God and God gives you a message, say it, don’t be afraid. If you fear what people will say, then you are not a true man of God," Prophet Roja.

The Mamponghene died at the age of 86.

The Mampong Traditional Council (MTC) has informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of the sad development.

The delegation to Manhyia was led by Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Prophet Roja's prophecy

YourExBoyfriend reacted:

"Asante Mamponghene is about 86 years old, so what’s surprising?"

1realmobee replied:

"Pastor, do you know that whatever you said is happening? Asante Mampong chief and Asokore Mampong chief are all dead."

Bright Antwi commented:

"You don't know what you are talking about. God almighty speaks directly to Otumfuo rather than any prophet in Ghana. So which God told you that?"

Danny Churchez stated:

"Can anyone tell me the name of the church and the pastor, please?"

Rev. Benjamin Owoahene indicated:

"That's the truth. I posted this about Otumfuo on my TikTok page before December 2024."

User9806553820693 added:

"This man of God is powerful — what he said has already happened within the weekend."

Carlos Dunga wrote:

"How many kingdoms do we have in Ghana apart from the Ashanti Kingdom? So where are the three kingdoms? Nobody can bring the Ashantis down in Ghana. Yɛ Nyame tease. Sikadwa tease."

Prophecy about Charlotte Oduro fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian seer Karma President prophesied the divorce of marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro.

Karma President foresaw the end of Reverend Charlotte Oduro's marriage in 2023 and warned her about it.

In an interview, the prophet discussed a bad vision he had about the marriage counsellor in the spiritual realm, where he saw that people had plotted against her.

Karma President warned that the consequences of the plot against Reverend Charlotte Oduro would cause her marriage to collapse if she did not act.

Source: YEN.com.gh