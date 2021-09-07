Serwaa Amihere has also voiced out her concerns about the latest directive from ECOWAS

She quizzed the whereabouts of Akufo-Addo who happens to be the ECOWAS chair when Alpha Conde changed the constitution for a third term

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking in the capacity of the chairman of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), addressed the situation in Guinea.

According to him, the ECOWAS wanted the coup plotters to return the country to democratic rule, as well as release the President, Alpha Conde.

Ghanaian TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has also voiced her concerns about the latest directive from ECOWAS.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, she asked where the Akufo-Addo was when the Guinea president was amending the constitution to suit him for a third term in office.

She also asked what African leaders in the same regard do or say when such a thing was happening in Guinea.

The tweet by Serwaa has drawn a lot of reaction.

Below are some reaction;

Kissi said the ECOWAS chair cannot do anything since they are each a sovereign state.

Lamor said the chair alone cannot have an independent say even if he disagrees on a subject.

Emmanuel said they were silently taking notes from him.

Jack said these international bodies are always reluctant to interfere.

Mr. Celebrity said African leaders are too selfish and greedy and it makes it disgustingly horrible.

Coup era of 1960s to 80s could return

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, also shared his concerns about the recent happenings in Guinea.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, if care is not taken, the coup era of the 1960s to 80s will repeat itself if African leaders are not mindful of the things they do.

In a lengthy post sighed by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, he said things like the unwarranted thirst for a third term in power, corruption, joblessness, poverty, manipulation of constitutions, amongst other things, could plunge the various countries into coup.

His comments come after coup plotters seized power and allegedly captured Guinea President, Alpha Conde, for wanting to go for a third term in office.

