A video involving comedian Waris and Di Asa winner PM Reigns has caused laughter online

The duo was seen standing in front of a commercial bus as PM tried getting onboard

At a point, Waris was seen trying to use his head to push PM into the commercial bus

A new video of Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Waris and former Di Asa winner Precious Mensah popularly known as PM Reigns has caused massive laughter online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, PM Reigns was seen standing in front of an open commercial bus popularly known as 'trotro'.

She was trying to get on board the bus was struggling to do so Comedian Waris came to her rescue.

The comedian was seen trying to help PM board the trotro by lifting her feet and placing them on the car's foot landing but was seen struggling.

At a point, Comedian Waris was seen trying to carry PM Reigns on his head so she can board the trotro but it still appeared his strength was not enough.

The video has since gone viral with many people commenting on it.

same__omar came in with the comment: "Eei you wan die"

queenqueen8959 wrote: "Heaven load"

kwabenakszi had this to say: This one de3 I won’t say anything. I respect women lol"

noellabadjo: "U will let her Fart ooo"

iambabyaayalley commented: "@comedianwaris you don’t want to live long abi"

There were many other comments that showed that social media users were worried for Waris for trying to 'punch above his weight'.

