The Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has revealed that no NDC supporter will be part of the current recruitment

Nurudeen Fuseini said the NPP will only consider its members to join the services

He however encouraged the NPP members to apply because 'they will not follow due process to select people but lay their own rules'

Accra - Since the announcement was made that recruitment forms into the various security services were out, most people have argued that only those with a strong connection with the governing NPP will stand a chance.

The worry and frustration of most people who are purchasing the forms have been confirmed by Nurudeen Fuseini, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

Nurudeen has disclosed that the NPP will make sure more members of the party will be included in the current recruitments into the security services.

No NDC supporter will be part of the current recruitment - NPP Bono Chairman vows Photo credit: ghanafiles.com

Source: UGC

He said the NPP will block the entry of people who are known for criticising the government and known supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a report filed by Pulse.com.gh, Nurudeen however encouraged members of the NPP to send in their applications to be considered.

" I encourage all party members to send in their applications. If you had ever come out as an NDC supporter to criticize the NPP, we will fish you out and remove your application”, the Chairman declared.

He said they were going to disregard the due process and they are going to apply their set of party rules because they are in power.

“I have to be honest with you, for us as a party in the region, we will disregard the so-called due process, we are going to apply our set of party rules because we are in power,” he added.

Selections have been made for security services

The parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon during the 2020 elections on the ticket of the NDC, John Dumelo, has shared his concerns over the recent recruitment into the police and other services.

Over the last few days, Dumelo has shared his frustration on why it is not appropriate for government to charge money for forms to get people employed.

According to him, some of these job seekers do not even have the money that is being requested to purchase these forms.

Source: Yen.com.gh