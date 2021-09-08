A KNUST student called Elvis Asante Krobea has gotten double blessings within the space of two days

After getting married on Saturday, the gentleman went ahead to write his final exam the next Monday

Essentially, Elvis Asante Krobea started his honeymoon in the examination hall

Elvis Asante Krobea, a first-class student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, was able to write his final exam as well as get married two days apart.

Narrating the story on his handle, @asantekrobea, the young man recounted:

So I married on the Saturday 4th; did the thanksgiving on Sunday 5th and rushed to KNUST on Monday 6th to write the end of semester exams. Honeymoon in the exams hall. What a hard guy, a hard lady and a hard God! We have to safeguard the first class too.

KNUST First Class Student Marries day Before Final Exam; has "Honeymoon" in exam hall

Source: Twitter

How the 'clash' happened

According to Elvis, the wedding was initially scheduled to happen exactly one week after his final exam but the strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana complicated issues.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"The wedding was planned a week after the exams but the UTAG strike complicated things and we couldn’t have changed the date," he mentioned.

Social media reactions

Upon seeing the heartwarming narration by Elvis, a lot of social media users from Ghana have been sharing their beautiful reactions in the comment section.

Below were some of their comments.

@kobby_jerry mentioned:

If i see ma people dey marry p3 nor I mak happy!! Congratulations

@boateng_prisca stated:

After the exams eat her veryyyyyy well okay

@peecal143 indicated:

All things are possible with the Big Man on our side. U go safeguard am kul333m!! Congratulations!!!

See his post below

Student gets proposed to during graduation

In another story, a young lady was struck with double excitement when her fiancé proposed marriage to her during her graduation ceremony at a popular Ghanaian university.

In a video that has gone viral, the fiancé of the young lady sprang a surprise on her after he went down on his knees to ask her to marry him.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the adorable lady couldn’t hide the unexpected but pleasant twist to her day and life. But who would say no to a man on his knees, with colleagues cheering him on.

Source: Yen