Francis Antetokounmpo bio: age, basketball, soccer, brothers, net worth

Antetokounmpo is a household name in the sports world, with NBA star Giannis being one of the top sports personalities in the world. But what about the lesser-known of his brothers, such as Francis Antetokounmpo? What do you know about him?

While Francis might not be as popular as Gianni, he is pretty impressive on his own. Like everyone else in his family, sports are in his blood, and he has even competed professionally in soccer and basketball.

Francis Antetokounmpo’s bio

The musician was born on October 20, 1988, in Lagos, Nigeria. His real name, given at birth, was Francis Olowu Ofili Adetokunbo. However, his parents decided to change the family name to Antetokounmpo after a spelling mishap on his sibling’s passport.

Ofili spent his early childhood years in Nigeria. However, in 1991, his parents decided to move the family to Europe, looking for greener pastures. They settled in Greece but could not bring Francis with them until all the immigration paperwork was completed. As a result, he stayed behind in Nigeria with his grandparents, only joining his parents later.

Francis was born into a family of athletes. His father, Charles, was a former professional soccer player in Nigeria. On the other hand, his mother, Veronica, is a former track and field athlete who competed in the high jump.

Aside from his parents, Francis has four younger siblings, who are all into sports. Two of his brothers, Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, are professional basketball players who play for the NBA side, Milwaukee Bucks. Kostas Antetokounmpo plays basketball in the Euroleague, while their younger brother, Alex, plays (basketball) in Greece.

What does Francis Antetokounmpo do?

After moving to Greece, Francis took up sports just like his family. He started playing basketball with his younger brothers, initially as a hobby. Over time, he joined a local Greece club, Filiathlikos, where he played for the junior side. He was promoted to the senior team, and he got a chance to play basketball professionally.

Ofili did not follow through with the sport, as he had already developed a passion for football (soccer). He was a good football player, playing in the midfield position and even going semi-pro. In 2018, he joined the Greek football club AE Sparti as a free transfer and played for a few months.

In September 2018, Francis left the Sparti and joined another Greek football club, Aittitos Spaton. But unfortunately, his stint at the new club was just as short, and he left in 2019. Since then, he has been without a club and hasn't made any moves to progress his football career.

Music career

Aside from sports, Ofili has tried his luck as a singer. In 2020, he ventured into the music industry with his debut single, Shekosi. He released the video on YouTube, which was quite a hit, attracting a significant number of views.

The singer adopted his Nigerian middle name, Ofili, as his artistic name. He has since released several other songs, such as Count On U, Jump On It, and On My Level. He has also collaborated with other artists, such as British-Kenyan musician King Kanja (That Thing) and Negros Tou Moria and Moose (Paid).

Is Francis married or dating anyone?

The former soccer player turned-musician is presumably single and not involved with anyone. He has also not revealed any past relationships on his social media profiles.

Francis may be busy with his music career, which has taken off in the past few years. However, given his private nature, it could also be that he is yet (or doesn't plan) to reveal the identity of anyone he is involved with.

Francis Antetokounmpo's net worth

What is Francis Antetokounmpo’s salary and worth? The singer has not shared the exact salary he earns from his songs or sports. However, his net worth is allegedly around $1 million.

Francis Antetokounmpo’s fast facts

What does Francis Antetokounmpo do? He was previously a semi-professional basketball and football player. However, he has switched to another of his passion – music – and is currently earning an income as a singer. Who is the oldest Antetokounmpo? Antetokounmpo is the oldest sibling. He is followed by Thanasis, then Giannis and Kostas, with Alex being the last born. What nationality is Francis Antetokounmpo? He is Nigerian. He is the only one of the Antetokounmpo brothers born outside Greece, with the other brothers holding both Nigerian and Greek citizenship. What is Francis Antetokounmpo’s height? Francis is quite tall, towering at 6 feet 5 inches. Yet, ironically, while he is the oldest, he is the shortest of the Antetokounmpo brothers. What happened to Francis Antetokounmpo's father? Francis’ father, Charles, passed away in 2017. He suffered a heart attack while visiting his family in Milwaukee, USA. Where is Charles Antetokounmpo buried? Charles was buried in Milwaukee, USA. Despite being initially from Nigeria and later settling in Greece, most of the Antetokounmpo family have roots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, so he was buried there. What is Francis Antetokounmpo’s net worth? Francis is worth around $1 million. His fortune is mostly from his music career. Who are Francis Antetokounmpo's siblings? The player has four siblings, Thanasis, Kostas, Giannis, and Alex.

Francis Antetokounmpo might not be as popular as some of his celebrity brothers, but he has made a name for himself. Like the rest of his family, he is athletically gifted and even pursued a career in basketball and football. However, he has set himself apart and forged a different path with his triumphant entry into the music industry.

