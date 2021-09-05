Actress Tonto Dikeh's ex-lover Prince Kpokpogri has taken to Instagram to slam the mother of one

Kpokpogri accused her of working with Gistlovers blog who published the voice recording of him badmouthing the actress

The politician also stated that their relationship was barely three months but Tonto made it a living hell for him

Less than two months after she publicised her relationship with a politician called Prince Kpokpogri, the couple has gone their separate ways.

Sadly, a drama is brewing around their separation as Kpokpogri has been sharing more about his relationship with the actress and mother of one.

This was after a voice recording allegedly belonging to Kpokpogri badmouthing the actress went viral. He later denied it but it seemed to have broken his relationship with the actress.

Prince Kpokpogri speaks on his relationship with Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @olakunlechurchill, @kpokpogri, @tontolet

Kpokpogri talks about his relationship with Tonto Dikeh

Taking to his Instagram stories, the politician described the actress as the Helen of Troy. He went on to praise Tonto's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, noting that he is a man.

In another post on his Instagram Stories, the young man said he dated the actress for barely three months but the relationship was a living hell.

He added that he ignored a lot of things that happened during that time for the sake of the relationship.

However, he stated that Tonto cheated from the start of their relationship, adding that she travelled to Lagos to sleep with someone else. According to him, when she was caught, she begged and cried for a second chance.

As if to taunt the actress, Kpokpogri is now following Bobrisky who is no longer friends with Tonto.

Fans react to Kpokpogri's posts

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Kpokpogri's revelations. Many were excited the actress left him while others expressed surprise at some details.

linda__lincoln:

"So it was only three months and she goes "my husband" oko mi"

nwadilight:

"Only a daft will believe trash abeg."

chichi_blogs:

"Shut up. she don run leave you."

tikbus:

"Pain of being dumped."

kachi_bakes:

"This man is pained."

gloriaosee_:

"He's trying to use her first relationship against her, men shall, Churchill never said she cheated."

officialblessingceo:

"If a woman refuse to be disrespected, you will be tagging her ex .mtweeeeeeee. I hope T baby collected her car gift."

melonqwin_wears:

"For this guy to tag Churchill then he is a bad person."

moebolaji:

"It is well with tonto dikeh..she will find genuine happiness in."

geenah124:

"Him calling on her ex, shows gistlover is right about him. Afo njo."

Tonto's ex-friend Lady Golfer trolls her over Kpokpogri's leaked audio file

The businesswoman in her post said ladies needed to learn to keep their relationships private till they were sure of their man.

he also wondered if a certain person was alright for warning other ladies to stop taking photos in her man’s house even when they weren’t married yet.

Golfer then concluded her post by saying Kpokpogri also needed to be flogged for messing up.

