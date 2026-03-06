Antoine Semenyo is enjoying the most productive season of his career, quickly establishing himself as a standout performer for Man City

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, Semenyo has thrived in Pep Guardiola’s high-intensity system

Antoine Semenyo ranks third in 2025/26 Premier League goal involvement this season so far

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana international forward Antoine Semenyo is enjoying the most productive season of his career, quickly establishing himself as one of the standout figures in the 2025/26 Premier League.

Since his January 9, 2026, transfer from AFC Bournemouth, the fast-rising Chelsea-born footballer has adapted seamlessly to life at Manchester City, becoming a vital part of Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad.

Antoine Semenyo continues to impress Manchester City with consistent displays in the Premier League. Image credit: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo continues to shine at Man City

At the Etihad Stadium, Semenyo has thrived in Guardiola’s high-intensity system, with his pace, directness, and clinical finishing adding a new attacking edge to City’s forward line.

The ex-Bristol City man's consistent goal-scoring form has firmly placed him among the league’s elite performers, and he seems to be on track to achieve more.

Currently, Semenyo sits third on the Premier League’s top scorers list with 15 goals. When factoring in total goal involvement, a combination of goals and assists, he also ranks third alongside Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

Semenyo ranks in 2025/26 EPL goal involvements

Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland, sidelined with injury, leads in overall productivity with 22 goals and seven assists, totaling 29 goal involvements.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes follows closely with 21 goal contributions, made up of seven goals and 14 assists, according to Premier League statistics.

Meanwhile, Igor Thiago has accumulated 19 goal involvements, scoring 18 times and adding one assist, as per Flashscore data.

According to Flashscore stats, Semenyo himself has directly contributed to 19 goals, scoring 15 and providing four assists, highlighting his growing influence on Manchester City’s title ambitions.

Antoine Semenyo has been involved with 19 goals in the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

His latest strike came during Manchester City's 2-2 Premier League home draw against Nottingham Forest on March 4, with the Ghanaian connecting home a perfect delivery by Rayan Cherki.

If he continues this remarkable form, the Ghanaian international could emerge as one of the Premier League’s most decisive attackers and even contend for the Golden Boot in the coming seasons.

Semenyo poised for World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one of the key figures in the Ghana national team setup, ranking among five Black Stars players who appear all but guaranteed a spot as coach Otto Addo begins preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Semenyo’s standout performances in the Premier League this season have only strengthened his claim, with the Ghanaian forward demonstrating the pace, versatility, and finishing ability that could prove decisive in the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The forward’s seamless adaptation to Manchester City’s high-octane system has also given Addo confidence in his capacity to replicate that form for the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh