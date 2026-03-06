Nana Yaa Brefo has publicly confirmed that she has received the car Kevin Taylor promised to buy for her Uber work

In a video, the media personality gave Ghanaians a glimpse of the luxury car's impressive interior and exterior in the US

Footage of Nana Yaa Brefo flaunting the new car gift from Kevin Taylor triggered many positive reactions from Ghanaians online

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has shown off the new car her former rival, Kevin Taylor, gifted her after she relocated to the US and became an Uber driver.

In a video shared on her TikTok account on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo announced that she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to work and had settled on being a rideshare driver.

She said she had received some negative comments since announcing her new profession, but was not fazed because she was not ashamed to be working for a living.

"I told you I was working as an Uber driver in the United States and received a lot of comments, some positive and some negative. I think I explained that there is a need for me to do something here," she said.

The former Onua FM presenter also explained how the process of being an Uber driver in the US worked.

She detailed how the registration process worked, contrasting it with the Ghanaian experience.

Nana Yaa Brefo also promised to share more content regarding her journey as an Uber driver in the United States.

Her video courted the attention of her nemesis, Kevin Taylor, with whom she has had a major feud in recent years, who offered to gift her a new car to use for her Uber-driving work.

Nana Yaa recently confirmed that Kevin had fulfilled his promise and was seen at a dealership going for the new vehicle.

The TikTok video of Nana Yaa Brefo speaking about her work as an Uber driver in the US is below:

Nana Brefo flaunts gift from Kevin Taylor

In a video she shared on her official Facebook page on Friday, March 6, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo showed off the new white 2023 Hyundai Elantra Kevin Taylor acquired to assist her with her Uber job.

In the video, the veteran media personality gave fans a glimpse of the car's exterior and interior, which had impressive features.

Nana Yaa thanked Kevin once again as she expressed excitement over her new car while celebrating Ghana's Independence Day in the US.

The Facebook video of Nana Yaa Brefo showing off the Hyundai Elantra gift from Kevin Taylor is below:

Nana Yaa Brefo's new car stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gabie commented:

"This is beautiful. Now, I have seen the car with my eyes. God bless you, Kevin Taylor and your wife as well."

Adu Emmanuel said:

"I like the way you appreciate the gift, sis."

DO Pipim wrote:

"I am so happy for the both of you. God bless Kevin. God bless you Nana Yaa Brefo."

Nana Yaa Brefo dismisses Onua resignation rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaa Brefo dismissed rumours that she resigned from Onua FM before relocating to the US.

In a video, the veteran media presenter noted that she had taken a break and was still employed with Media General.

Nana Yaa Brefo also detailed some struggles she and others faced in the Ghanaian media landscape.

