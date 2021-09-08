Shatta Wale has indicated that he has landed a movie role in the United States of America

The dancehall star disclosed this while speaking in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty

Shatta Wale made waves in 2020 after he featured on Beyonce's Already song and also appeared in the music video

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disclosed he is set to move into movies after landing a role.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz Show, Shatta Wale hinted that he was about to shoot a movie in the United States of America.

This disclosure comes after Shatta Wale reacted to the nomination he earned at the MVA21 (Music Video Awards 2021).

Shatta Wale lands role in American movie after featuring in Beyonce's Already song.

Source: Instagram

“I am about to shoot a movie in the USA,” the Taking Over hitmaker revealed.

Shatta Wale was nominated for “Best Art Direction” for his appearance in the popular collaboration he did with Beyoncé in the song titled “Already”.

The outspoken dancehall star disclosed that the nomination he received from the Music Video Awards 2021 team has helped him a lot which has made him receive many movie roles from directors in the USA.

The Ayoo hitmaker spoke on a myriad of issues from his personal life, his music career, and the music industry in Ghana as a whole.

Source: Yen