Kidi sets record as his Touch It hit song enters Billboard's World Charts

Kidi has lots to be excited about due to the waves his Touch It song is making on the global stage

The hit song has currently made its way into the list of Billboard's World Digital Song Sales

Kidi's song which is trending in over 18 countries placed 20th on the Billboard list

Ghanaian singer Dennis Dwamena famed as KiDi, has achieved multiple feats in his career following the release of his Touch It single off his latest Golden Boy album.

In the latest feat, the hit single has made its debut on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales at Number 20.

This follows a new statistic released by Charts Ghana, which had same hit single charting in many countries including UAE Uganda, Kenya and India.

Kidi sets record as his Touch It hit song enters Billboard's World Chart. Source: Instagram/modified by author

The report had it that Touch It was challenging songs on music charts in other countries such as Honduras, Panama, Netherlands and New Zealand.

This new achievement pushes the artiste's pedestal to a higher level and also makes him more of a force to reckon with in the music industry.

Kidi sets record as his Touch It hit song enters Billboard's World Chart. Source: Ghanamusic.com

