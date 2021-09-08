Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, is not only good at his craft as a musician but also a good family man who has his home in order.

He has two children, a boy, and a girl – Sir Kwame Bota, and Sante Apau, with his beautiful wife Anica Apau.

One notable thing about Okyeame Kwame’s children is that they have a very close bond and are seen together almost all the time.

A collage of Okyeame Kwame's children together. Photo credit: @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

The two young children summarise the best siblings' goal with their photos and videos as seen on social media.

YEN.comgh brings you 15 photos and videos of Okyeame Kwame’s children looking good together.

1. It is a pleasure watching Sante carrying her big brother, Sir Kwame Bota:

2. Only God and the two know what Sante was whispering into the ears of Sir:

3. Sante was admiring her brother and this is written all over her face:

4. This heartwarming video has Sir and his sister Sante rapping together:

5. They pose together like a king and his supportive queen:

6. Sir and Sante are a powerful force together:

7. The heartwarming peck on Sante cheeks is everything:

8. When they were little, the siblings met Asantehene together:

9. Brother and sister perform together at a wedding ceremony:

10. They always got each other's back:

11. The prince and princess of the Nsiah Apua kingdom:

12. They exercise together:

13. Growing up together by the side of each other:

14. The adorable siblings shopping together when they were little:

15. Grown together and are going to have each other's back forever:

Meanwhile, Sir Kwame Bota, recently trended in the news for heartwarming reasons.

He was captured teaching his father how to dance, and the video got many people excited and full of admiration for him on social media.

In another video, the boy proved that his father’s blood was indeed running through him when he rapped like a superstar, getting social media users applauding him.

In another publication, Kwame Bota matched his father boot for boot in a photo they took together, leaving the rapper himself awed.

Sante also trended after her father revealed how she cried about looking like a boy when they cut her plenty hair.

We also published a video of her rapping word for word.

