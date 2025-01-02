Seasoned broadcaster Berla Mundi got many people appreciating her humble side when she posted a photo of herself drinking Hausa Koko from a rubber

The star media personality rocked a white long-sleeved silk dress as she headed to church while drinking Hausa Koko in her plush ride

Many of her followers thronged to the comment section to share their views on how she preferred her Hausa Koko without milk, while others spoke about why she did not opt for a disposable cup

TV and radio presenter Berla Mundi celebrated the New Year by sharing with her millions of followers what meal she had for breakfast.

Berla Mundi took to her X page on January 1, 2025, to share a picture of her drinking Hausa Koko from a rubber.

In the photo, she was clad in a white silk-like long-sleeved dress with a neck-high neckline as she posed beautifully with her Hausa Koko in her hand.

In the caption of the post, she wrote a New Year message to her millions of fans on the social media platform.

The seasoned broadcaster further stated that the New Year message was from herself and her Hausa Koko seller.

"Happy New Year, everyone. From my koko seller and me!!!! 🥳."

Berla Mundi's New Year photo

Reactions to Berla Mundi drinking Hausa Koko

Many of her X followers thronged to the comment section to speak about why she did not opt for a disposable cup but rather a rubber.

Her fervent fans could not resist talking about how beautiful she looked in the photo she shared on her X page.

Below are the exciting reactions from social media users on Berla Mundi drinking Hausa Koko:

@azusisme said:

"Happy New Year, babies must cry this year 🙏🎆."

@ahomkaGinja said:

"A blogger will pick this next and come n say: Bella Mundi drinks koko from a rubber like an ordinary Ghanaian 🤣🤣🤣."

@__RayRyan said:

"Happy New Year Berla. Wishing you and your koko seller a prosperous year ahead 😂🎉."

@mensurohwee said:

"Happy New Year Berla. All good things will be for us this year."

@_skmoses_ said:

"Wo bɛ nom koko bebree wei anɔpa wei.. ei Berla. happy new year."

@MrPrimakov said:

"Many happy returns. You're taking only kooko? Whether only kooko or with koosey/maasa/pinkish, I promise you that you'll doze off small."

@ANOINTEDADJEI said:

"Next time pls get a paper cup or go with a metal cup. What you have in your hand is very unhealthy Madam."

@OdintaEko said:

"Why you no add milk? Or you are economising 🤗Happy New Year to you too, wishing you all that you wish yourself and deserve."

