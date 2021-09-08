Actress Nadia Buari has recently stepped out with two of her daughters

The actress took the pretty girls to the set of a movie she is shooting

Interstingly, the girls got bored and slept off just after three takes

Award-winning actress Nadia Buari has revealed that she recently took her children out for work and they made her feel her job is boring.

Nadia, who is currently shooting a new movie, took the children with her to the set of the movie shoot.

Surprisingly, the usually vibrant daughters were caught sleeping a few minutes after getting onto the set.

The actress shared videos of the moment on the movie set with her children sleeping while she did her thing.

In the videos, Nadia was seen shooting a scene in which she lied on a bed under some sheets. The children were spotted sitting and watching as their mother did her thing.

Not long after, the two pretty girls dozed off and were spotted lying on a sofa.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Nadia Buari said:

"So my kids came to see mummy do her thing at work...but fell asleep after 3 takes. It must have been very boring. . Last slide though. ."

The videos from the actress stirred a number of reactions from her followers.

selassie_ibrahim said:

"Awww my babies ❤️."

blu_electronics said:

" Kids don’t like a place where they to keep mute for long ,it becomes boring for them."

mal_ak_an said:

"These kids sleep with face mask on?"

jerryquaku said:

" Don't worry they understand."

Nadia Buari shows off daughters

The latest videos comes after the actress released new beautiful photos with two of her daughters.

The photos which showed the actress having some good family time with her daughters stirred loads of reactions from her followers.

Earlier, Nadia had shared photos showing off her long dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The Ghanaian film dstar elivered the frames on her Instagram page, saying: ''Thank [you] for choosing me.''

Just like all her posts, her fans and followers commented with sweet remarks under the post.

