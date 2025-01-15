Pep Guardiola angrily confronted goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Brentford

The City boss was visibly frustrated with Ortega’s performance, particularly after the team squandered a two-goal lead late in the match

Guardiola was seen addressing Ortega sternly on the pitch, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the goalkeeper's role in the late collapse

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivered a fiery reprimand to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega following his side’s 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League.

A clip of the incident, capturing Guardiola’s frustration, has quickly gone viral online.

Guardiola has revealed what he said to goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after their on-field exchange went viral.

City seemed poised for victory after Phil Foden scored twice, netting in the 66th and 78th minutes to give the visitors a comfortable two-goal cushion.

However, the reigning champions faltered late, allowing Yoane Wissa to pull one back in the 82nd minute. Wissa’s strike not only rejuvenated the Bees but also cemented his status as the club’s all-time top Premier League scorer.

In stoppage time, Christian Norgaard’s header sealed the comeback, leaving City to rue another missed opportunity in a season where they’ve struggled without Rodri.

Guardiola confronts Ortega

At full-time, Guardiola vented his anger at Ortega, whose performance had come under scrutiny. The Catalan manager was seen confronting the German goalkeeper on the pitch, visibly upset with his role in the late collapse.

In a heated exchange, Guardiola thumped Ortega’s chest and appeared to manhandle him briefly, while Ortega stood silently, looking dejected.

City players like Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol walked past the scene, seemingly unfazed, while Brentford’s Mark Flekken tried unsuccessfully to intervene.

Guardiola’s public dressing-down of Ortega highlights the intense pressure within the City camp as they grapple with inconsistent form, now sitting sixth in the league standings.

Reason Pep Guardiola Confronted Stefan Ortega

When asked about the pair during his post-match interview, Guardiola said via Sportbible:

"How good he (Gvardiol) played. He played an incredible game. We talked about one action but it's the same with Ortega - I said how good he played, how good he passed to Erling, how satisfied I am with especially these two players."

As a result of the draw, City remain in sixth place in the Premier League table, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool, who dropped two vital points against Nottingham Forest.

