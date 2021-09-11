Who is Albert Francis Capone, Al Capone's secretive son?

In 1947, the infamous gangster Al Capone died of dementia caused by syphilis. Ever since his death, many have come out of the woodwork claiming to be his offspring. However, no sufficient evidence has ever been brought to light to support these connection claims with the gangster. What is widely recognized is that at the time of his death, Al Capone only left his wife and a single son, Albert Francis Capone.

Albert Francis Capone survived a required brain surgery for congenital syphilis but was left partially deaf. Even though several rumours, including movies like Capone, suggest that the 1930s crime boss had fathered an illegitimate son, it has only been proven that he only had one son, Albert Francis 'Sonny' Capone Jr.

Albert Francis Capone Junior's profile summary

Full name : Albert Francis Capone Junior

: Albert Francis Capone Junior Citizenship: American

American Ethnicity: Italian-American

Italian-American Date of birth : December 4th 1918

: December 4th 1918 Died: July 8th 2004, Aged 85

July 8th 2004, Aged 85 Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Father: Alphonse Gabriel Capone A.K.A Al Capone

Alphonse Gabriel Capone A.K.A Al Capone Mother: Mae Josephine Coughlin A.KA Mae

Mae Josephine Coughlin A.KA Mae Spouse: Diana Ruth Casey

Diana Ruth Casey Children : Veronica, Teresa, Patricia, Barbara

: Veronica, Teresa, Patricia, Barbara Education : St Patrick School, Miami Beach, Florida

: St Patrick School, Miami Beach, Florida Profession: Apprentice printer, tire distributor, restaurant owner

Early life

Francis Albert 'Sonny' Capone Jr was an American national, born in Brooklyn, New York, on December 4th, 1918. He would, however, later on in life relocate to Auburn, California, where he would pass away at the ripe old age of 85 on July 8th 2004.

Even though more than one person has claimed to be Al, Francis Albert Capone was the only recognized son of the infamous 1930s crime boss, Alphonse Gabriel Capone, popularly known as Al Capone. His mother was known as Mae Josephine Coughlin, a.k.a Mae Capone.

A lot of mystery surrounds Francis Albert Capone's early life. Reports claim that Al Capone contracted syphilis and passed it on to his wife, which made her sterile, meaning that she couldn't have been Francis Capone's mother.

Others claim that Mae gave birth to Francis three weeks before her wedding. Later on, Al passed on syphilis to her, which subsequently passed on to more of her subsequent offspring resulting in miscarriages/stillbirths.

Even though the Mob Boss had the reputation of being a ruthless gangster, there is no doubt that he had a soft spot for his son in heart. He was famously quoted saying that he would not want to be shot dead in the streets because he has a son that he loves so much.

Subsequently, the story goes that at the age of 7, Francis developed an ear infection that left his left year partially deaf. It is said that Algot a doctor from New York to cure his son and offered him $100,000 instead of his regular charge of $1000.

Education

Despite his father being virtually the biggest crime boss of his time, Albert Francis Capone was determined to live a life different from the one his father led. For instance, Al Capone dropped out of school at 14 after reportedly hitting a teacher. But, on the other hand, Francis Capone went on to finish his university studies at the University of Miami.

Even though Al quit semi-professional baseball and switched to crime soon after his son was born, Francis looks to have taken a different path. First, he attended the prestigious St. Patrick School in Miami Beach, Florida. He, later on, joined the University of Notre Dame but later came back to the University of Miami, where he earned a bachelor’s degree.

Siblings

Not only was Francis Albert Capone’s early life shrouded in mystery, there were also lots of people who claimed to be Al Capone's children ever since the infamous Mob Boss died. Since it is tough to ascertain if all these claims are false or true, it is best to stick to the only claim that has ever been substantiated.

Since the only documented case about an offspring of Al is that of Francis Albert 'Sonny' Capone Jr, it is safe to claim that he was his only offspring. Does Al Capone have an illegitimate son? This is a rumour that was fuelled by the 2020 film Capone, starring Tom Hardy. The film shows that Al had another illegitimate son apart from Francis.

This is something inevitable when telling stories of legendary people such as Al Capone. Stories about such historical figures will always include mythical add-ons that aren’t necessarily always true. However, as we had said earlier, sticking to the fact is always best. Facts show that the mobster only had one son, Francis Albert 'Sonny' Capone Junior.

Occupation

Francis Jr worked lots of different jobs throughout his years. This can be taken as a testament to his will to live on the straight and narrow and not follow his father’s footsteps. The first-ever job he worked was as a used car salesman. However, Al Capone’s son soon quit the job when he found out that the manager was manipulating odometers.

After doing so, Francis chose to become an apprentice printer. However, this also did not work out. He soon quit and went into business with his mother, running a restaurant in Miami. However, he soon moved on and ended up working as a tire distributor.

Even though Al was reportedly a loving father, it may have seemed like Francis Capone found living under the weight of the Capone name to be difficult. For instance, it is said that he listed his father's occupation as 'retired' when he was applying to join college.

This can be seen as a precursor for his decision to change his name from Francis Albert Capone to Francis Albert Brown in an attempt to dissociate himself from the Capone name in 1966. First, however, it is essential to realize that the two remained close as letters showing his correspondence with an imprisoned Al.

Apart from being reportedly convicted for stealing painkillers and batteries worth $3.50, it is safe to say that Francis Albert Capone Jr. was a hard-working and law-abiding citizen. No other criminal records of Albert Capone’s name exist apart from some declassified FBI files claiming he threatened to kill the United States Senator Edward Kennedy in 1986.

It is tough to determine the exact Albert Francis Capone's net worth. But, on the other hand, there is no evidence that he took over Al Capone’s possession. Instead, everything points towards the fact that he chose to live life as a law-abiding citizen.

Currently, the personal belongings of the notorious mobster are being auctioned off by his family, partly because of the threat of possible wildfires destroying them. Capone's three granddaughters are selling about 174 personal items belonging to the prohibition-era gangster.

Marital life

Francis Albert Capone A.K.A Francis Albert Brown was a hard-working, law-abiding citizen. He married three times and is survived by numerous children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. However, at the time of his passing, he was married to America 'Amie' Francis. Therefore, the long lineage that survives Al Capone's son is an excellent answer to the question; does Al have any living relatives?

It is clear that choosing a life different from what his crime boss father had laid out for him could not have been easy for Albert Francis Capone. However, he decided to live as a law-abiding citizen, even going as far as changing his name. Indeed, Francis is proof that sometimes the apple does fall far from the tree.

