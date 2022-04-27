Maureen Blumhardt: All you need to know about Charles Barkley's wife

Maureen Blumhardt is not a new name in the celebrity world. She is a well-recognized American humanitarian and a former model. She is also the wife of former basketballer Charles Barkley. Charles is one of the National Basketball Association's (NBA's) most dominant power forwards of all time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Maureen Blumhardt (right) and her daughter Christina Barkley (left) in an event. Photo: @officialcharlesbarkley

Source: UGC

Although Maureen Blumhardt is famous for being a celebrity wife, she has several achievements. She once modelled in an advertisement for a body-vibration machine before starting to work as a legal assistant. Later, she shifted her focus to philanthropy working to promote women's empowerment.

Profile summary

Full name: Maureen Blumhardt

Maureen Blumhardt Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 15th January 1960

: 15th January 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A

Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A Current residence: Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A

Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.A Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 2''

5' 2'' Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms : 50

: 50 Body measurements in inches: 37-27-37

37-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres: 94-69-94

94-69-94 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Marital status : Married

: Married Partner: Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley Children : One (Christina Barkley)

: One (Christina Barkley) College: Villanova University and Columbia Journalism School

Villanova University and Columbia Journalism School Profession: Humanitarian, former model

Humanitarian, former model Net worth: $1 million

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Maureen Blumhardt's biography

The model was born on 15th January 1960 in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the United States. After her elementary and high school education, she enrolled at Villanova University. After graduation, she joined Columbia Journalism School.

What is Maureen Blumhardt's age?

She is 62 years old as of 2022.

Career

American basketball player Charles Barkley wearing a yellow, black and blue shirt with blue trousers, sitting with his wife, Blumhardt, in a branch of Planet Hollywood. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Charles Barkley's wife's career is primarily charitable work largely for women. She has been associated with Fresh Start Women's Foundation, a non-profit organization in Phoenix.

Previously, she worked as a legal assistant and part-time model. In addition, Maureen once appeared in Noblerex K-1, an advertisement for a body-vibration machine.

Who is Maureen Blumhardt's husband?

Her husband is Charles Blumhardt. He is a famous retired American basketball player currently working as an analyst for the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He was selected five times to the All-NBA First Team, five times in the All-NB Second Team and once to the All-NBA Third Team. Therefore, he took home 11 NBA All-Star Game appearances. In 1991, he was named the All-Star MVP.

The two met for the first time at a restaurant on City Avenue when she worked as a part-time model in Buck County. Even though they liked each other, they were afraid to talk to each other due to their racial differences since the 1980s was a traditional-stereotypical society.

They dated for a few years before exchanging their wedding vows in 1989. The two got married in a private courthouse in Philadelphia. The duo welcomed their firstborn daughter, Christina Barkley, during the same year they wedded.

Christina is the director of writing and senior account manager at a college consulting company known as the Koppelman Group.

Maureen Blumhardt's daughter Christina smiling for the camera. Photo: @BarkleyPresents

Source: Twitter

What is Maureen Blumhardt's net worth?

Over the years, Maureen has accumulated a significant amount of cash. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2022. However, this is not an official figure because it cannot be verified.

Maureen Blumhardt's fast facts

Who is Charles Barkley's wife, Maureen Blumhardt? She is an American humanitarian and former model. How old is Maureen Blumhardt? Maureen is 62 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15th January 1960. Where did Maureen Blumhardt study? She studied at Villanova University, before joining Columbia Journalism School. Where does Charles Barkley's family live? Charles Barkley's wife and kids live in Scottsdale, Arizona. Is Charles Barkley still married to Maureen? Yes, Charles is still happily married to the love of his life and the mother of his daughter Christina Barkley. How much is Maureen Blumhardt's net worth? The former model has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2022.

Maureen Blumhardt does not enjoy being in the limelight. Since retiring, she has focused on her family; she is the number supporter of her husband. The mother of three occasionally appears with her husband at red carpet events and basketball games.

Yen.com.gh shared published the biography of Joselyn Dumas. She is a Ghanaian television host and actress known for her role in Silver Rain. Dumas has featured in more than 5 Ghanaian and Nollywood films.

Is Joselyn Dumas currently married? Did she shift careers? Find out more about her life story in this detailed article.

Source: YEN.com.gh