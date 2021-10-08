An elderly Ghanaian man has granted an interview where he revealed that his decision to help a stranger landed him in jail

Kwame Asumane shared that he was moved to use his land as collateral for the young stranger but the man run off right after

The 60-year-old man was arrested in the sted of the stranger

A sad Ghanaian man has recently narrated an unfortunate incident he encountered after deciding to help a friend out.

Speaking during an interview on Crime Check TV Gh's YouTube channel, Kwame narrated that he used to work as a chain saw operator and was arrested on one occasion for cutting down a tree.

While in the custody of the police, he met a young man at the cell who confided in him.

The man said he was arrested about a year ago and he was granted bail which he is required to use a piece of land as collateral but unfortunately, he has not been able to provide that.

Out of empathy for the young man, the 60-year-old man offered a plot of land he had as bail for the stranger he met.

After the bail, the stranger refused to report to court and was nowhere to be found.

Kwame Asumane was arrested in place of the stranger since he was the one who bailed him out.

He shared more about his story in the video linked below;

