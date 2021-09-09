Former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has hit back at his ex-wife, Rasheeda Adams, after she called him names over their children's school fees.

Rasheeda, in a WhatsApp message to Mubarak in July, described the former MP in unpalatable words.

In a bid to get the school fees of her children, which she claims to be GHC63,000, she took her husband to the cleaners.

The message sighted by YEN.com.gh had Rasheeda question why Ras Mubarak had paid only GHC10,000 out of the total amount.

Rasheeda dared Mubarak to pay his half of the total amount or make her drag him to court to go and pay.

She further threatened to change the names of the children since she was now the only one providing for them.

Replying to Rasheeda's message, Mubarak has dared her to do her worst because he was not going to pay any amount he does not see fit.

According to Mubarak, his ex-wife has changed schools of their children four times in the last four years and does so without notifying him.

For him, Rasheeda is living a life above her means in order to match her lies that she is a successful realtor, when she has nothing.

He claimed that Rasheeda who claims to sell properties in millions of dollars, lives in a one-bedroom apartment which she struggles to pay for.

See Mubarak's post on Facebook below:

The latest banter between Mubarak and his ex-wife is the second such incident involving the two.

It will be recalled that Mubarak and Rasheeda faced off on social media in March when the former MP set some records straight.

The ex-wife had taken to her Facebook page to share how she was allegedly abused by her ex-husband during their marriage.

Rasheeda Adams, who was commenting on a trending issue, mentioned how she suffered all forms of abuse from Ras Mubarak within their short marriage and how she mustered the courage to walk out..

Ras Mubarak also took to his social media page to share his side of the story.

