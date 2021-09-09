Trending photo of market seller displaying goods with the names of Chelsea stars

An unnamed Chelsea fan creatively set up a 3-4-3 lineup using names of players on a shelf displaying her vegetable foods

The squad had several of last season's regulars' names written on the shelf with just Romelu Lukaku the new member

Chelsea will host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the coming weekend after a hectic international break

A foodstuff seller creating used her stand to form Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation as the photo has gone viral on the internet,.

The unknown seller from the top of her stand wrote the Blues' first choice Edouard Mendy which represents her preferred option.

One vegetable seller creatively used her shelf to form Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation. Photo by Goal Facebook.

Source: UGC

Sellers lineup

The trader's back-three is the regular Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Spains Cesar Azpilicueta.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The midfielder setting had Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Reece James which was usually Thomas Tuchel's choice for last season.

The front-three had Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, and Kai Havertz as fans were impressed with the lineup posted on Facebook.

Fans reaction

One fan said:

"Will buy the entire players and Stamford Bridge Park."

Another added:

"I admire the thinking and creativity."

A third commented:

"We are proudly noted to call it the vegetable squad... Something tasty from that mix of ingredients on the table."

A fourth said:

"It’s a deliciously ‘soupy’ or ‘stewy’ lineup."

Chelsea's season so far

Chelsea started their campaign with a 3-0 win over London rival Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's side got the better of Arsenal with a 2-0 win at the Emirates as Lukaku scored on his debut for the west London club.

The Blues a valuable point at Anfield despite playing with one-man down for 45 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Chelsea will return home to Stamford Bridge to play Aston Villa as they look to cement their place on top of the table.

Terry's comment on Lukaku

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Terry has suggested Romelu Lukaku could fire the club to Premier League glory this season.

The Blues acquired the services of the Belgian during the summer transfer window, splashing about £97million to snap him up from Inter Milan.

According to Terry, Lukaku was the 'big one missing' in Chelsea's title charge last term, and his arrival gives his former side the advantage in the title race.

Source: Yen.com.gh