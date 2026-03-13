A new TikTok video captured veteran Kumawood actor, Apostle John Prah, sitting quietly on a plastic chair while listening to gospel music, marking his sudden resurfacing online after a long period away from public attention

Veteran Kumawood actor Apostle John Prah has resurfaced online after a long period away from the spotlight, and the moment has quickly caught the attention of many Ghanaians on social media.

A new video circulating on TikTok shows the well-known preacher sitting quietly on a simple plastic chair while gospel music played in the background.

The short clip did not show him preaching or speaking.

Instead, he appeared calm, relaxed, and reflective, something that immediately caught the attention of viewers who had not seen him in a while.

The video has since begun trending, with many users expressing happiness and excitement after spotting the preacher again.

For many people online, the most striking thing about the clip was how refreshed he looked.

Several comments under the video pointed out that Apostle John Prah appeared healthy, calm, and even more handsome than before.

Others said it had been a long time since they last saw him publicly, which made the video even more emotional for some of his followers.

Some users described the moment as a refreshing sight, saying they were happy to see him looking peaceful while listening to gospel music.

In the video, Apostle John Prah did not appear to be addressing a congregation or delivering a message.

Instead, he simply sat quietly, listening to the music and observing his surroundings.

Watch the TikTok video below:

That simple moment of calm quickly turned into a talking point online, as many viewers began sharing the clip across different platforms.

Netizens reacted to Apostle John Prah's resurfacing

Many social media users reacted strongly to the moment, especially as Apostle John Prah was heard singing along to the gospel music in the background. In the comment sections, several viewers responded spiritually, typing phrases such as “Amen,” “I receive it,” and “God’s time is the best.”

Others also dropped prayer emojis and words of agreement, treating the short moment almost like a prayer session online.

Some followers said the atmosphere of the video felt spiritual, even though he was simply seated and singing quietly.

As the video continues to circulate online, reactions keep pouring in from users who say they are happy to see Apostle John Prah again after what appears to have been a long absence from public attention.

The short clip may have been simple, but it has once again placed the preacher in online conversations, with many followers welcoming his presence and sharing words of faith in the comment sections.

Check out some comments below:

Hideout commented:

"Father lord protect us and guide us, and don’t let our three-year journey in school be in vain in Jesus name 🙏🙏."

Friky Bae commented:

"Amen, I claim them🙌🤲🙏💥💯🙏🙏🙏🤲🤲🤲."

Elorm commented:

"I receive by faith..thank you, Jesus."

Queen Oil commented:

"Amen, I’m going through a lot, God😢."

Ayishetum commented:

"Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen and Amen 🙏🙏🤲."

