Sarah Adwoa Safo excited social media users after a video showed her driving one of her father’s electric vehicles, the Kantanka Mensah EV

The clip, shared by Kwadwo Safo Jnr, captured the former Dome-Kwabenya MP arriving at a residence in the sleek black electric saloon car

The EV, produced by Kantanka Automobile, reportedly charges in about 35 minutes and can run for several hours on a full charge

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Adwoa Safo has sparked excitement on social media after showing off the features of one of her father’s Kantanka electric vehicles.

Sarah Adwoa Safo Drives Father’s Kantanka Mensah EV in Video, Sparks Excitement Online

Source: TikTok

The former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya grabbed attention in a new video shared by her brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr., showing her driving the Kantanka Mensah Electric Vehicle (EV) in the 2025 model.

In the video uploaded to Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr's official TikTok page, Adwoa Safo was seen driving a sleek black saloon car toward a home believed to be her residence.

She entered the home and parked the vehicle, which had her father’s easily distinguishable Star of Africa logo on it.

Adwoa Safo opened the car door to exit while her brother, who appeared to be recording, intently recorded the exterior and then interior of the car.

The video then cuts to show Adwoa Safo out of the car and walking by in a jovial mood.

"Hon Adwoa Safo driving a modern-styled Kantanka Mensah EV 💪❤️. Black and Proud 🇬🇭🌍," Kwadwo Safo Jnr captioned the video.

Below is the TikTok video of Adwoa Safo flaunting the 2025 Kantanka Mensah EV.

Features of the Kantanka Mensah EV

The Kantanka Mensah EV was introduced onto the market in January 2025.

According to Kwadwo Safo studios, which produced a video unveiling the new vehicle, the car does not use petrol or diesel but electricity and charges in only 35 minutes.

A full charge reportedly lasts for eight hours.

According to EV24 Africa, the Kantanka Mensah costs between $18,000 and $35,000 (GH₵ 190,000-GH₵370,000) and is designed for rugged terrain and extreme weather. It reportedly boasts of a sleek, modern aesthetic balanced with functional features tailored to Ghana's climate. It is also eco-friendly, being an electric vehicle.

Below is a YouTube video with details of the Kantanka Mensah EV.

Reactions to Adwoa Safo flaunting Kantanka EV

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Adwoa Safo flaunting the 2025 Kantanka EV.

AdepaNyamep3 said:

"HRH 🥰 Nea NYANKONTON WURA ahyira no🙌 🙏 🥰🥰🥰."

B O A wrote:

"My dream car."

ArmarhVigilant commented:

"Well done."

Adwoa Safo denies attacking Kennedy Agyapong

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo denied reports that she attacked her baby daddy, New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Amid the NPP campaign to choose a new flagbearer for the 2028 elections, Adwoa Safo appeared to slam the former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), who also happens to be the father of two of her children, in a viral video.

In a statement released on social media, Adwoa Safo denied the claim, calling the video "misleading" and "mischievous."

Source: YEN.com.gh