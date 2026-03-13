The government of Ghana has declared March 20 and 21, 2026, as public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr and Shaqq Day

However, Monday, March 23, 2026, has also been declared a public holiday since the Shaqq Day falls on a weekend

Ghanaians on social media shared varied reactions, from support for the holidays to concerns about excessive celebrations

The government has declared Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 2026, as statutory public holidays to allow Muslims to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr and Shaqq Day.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister of Interior on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The government of Ghana declares March 20 and 23, 2026, as public holidays to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Photo credit: @JDMahama & mintergh

Source: Facebook

In the statement, the Minister said that the additional public holiday which will be observed on Monday, March 23, is because one of the statutory holidays falls on a weekend.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 20th March and Saturday, 21st March 2026 mark Eid-Ul-Fitr and Shaqq Days, which are statutory public holidays,” the minister stated.

He added that President John Dramani Mahama issued an Executive Instrument declaring Monday, March 23, as an additional public holiday across the country.

According to the Interior Minister, the decision was taken in line with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), which allows the President to declare an extra holiday when a statutory public holiday falls on a weekend.

"However, in view of the fact that 21st March 2026 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has, by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601)."

The declaration of the additional holiday means public institutions, businesses and schools across the country will have a long weekend.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and is widely celebrated by Muslims in Ghana and across the world with prayers, charity and family gatherings.

Read the statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh