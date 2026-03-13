Four students of Ayikuma Methodist Basic School represented their school in a quiz competition against DPS International

At the end of the quiz competition, the students of Ayikuma Methodist Basic School emerged victorious and proceeded to the next stage

Ghanaians on social media congratulated the students from the public school and wished them well in the subsequent quiz rounds

Ayikuma Methodist Basic School in the Shai-Osudoku District contested against DPS International in a quiz and emerged as the winners of the contest.

Both schools, which are located in the Greater Accra Region, contested in 'The Shark's Quiz.'

Ayikuma Methodist Basic School emerges victorious over DPS International in a quiz competition. Photo credit: @TheSharksQuiz

In a Facebook post, Ayikuma Methodist Basic School won the contest with 160 points, while DPS International scored 115.

The competition had four rounds. From the first round, Ayikuma Methodist Basic School dominated the contest. At the end of the first round, the public school scored 60 against the private school's 50 points.

In the second round, Ayikuma Methodist Basic School scored 50 points, and DPS International got 45. Meanwhile, the third round cemented the lead of the public school. Ayikuma Methodist Basic School scored 30 points while DPS International got zero.

In the final round, both schools scored 20 points each. At the end of the contest, Ayikuma Methodist Basic School won and proceeded to the quarter-final of the competition.

Netizens congratulate Ayikuma Methodist Basic School

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by The Shark Quiz on Facebook. Read them below:

Samuel Asiedu said:

"I always say ...it's not the students that are so extraordinary, but the environment they find themselves, kudos to the staff helping this brilliancy get the spotlight to shine. God bless the tutors; the work is not easy, but your unrest to help these children excel may be replenished someday. This we expect, every tutor creates an environment that will help their people to thrive and achieve their full potential."

Ayikuma Methodist Basic School wrote:

"We are Ayikuma Methodist Basic school 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Ransford Osei said:

"All the syto alumni gather here for a great celebration."

Oforiba Kumi wrote:

"Is it the DPS that our Prince attended and graduated from?? 🎓."

Aaron Yorke said:

"Support the public Basic schools and see the result. Send your child to a nearby Cedi-paying school. Equip him/her with all the necessary materials. If possible, monitor studies at home. Thank me later."

Nana Ampem Darko wrote:

"Syto all the way. GHC50 fees beat $1000, pupil."

Joe Benefit said:

"Forget…It’s just a contest, nothing special… when a wolf devours a lion 🦁 it’s a whole news… but when the lion devours a wolf no one talks about it…😰😰😰😰🤔 Anyway, they should have removed the suit to enjoy some fresh air 😰😢🤔🤔."

Atuah Winful wrote:

"You guys made sytorians proud. Congratulations."

