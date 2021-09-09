Against all odds, a physically challenged man persevered as he eventually bagged a degree from Davenport University, USA

Austin Davert, while showing off the degree certificate, elatedly announced that he has a new job already

Austin expressed his desire to earn more degrees and explore the health information management field of learning

Congratulations are in order for a physically challenged man as he finally gets to be called a graduate after finishing from Davenport University, USA.

In a celebratory post he made on LinkedIn, the man identified as Austin Davert said that it wasn't an easy feat to achieve but was determined to cross the finish line.

He already has a new job Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Austin Davert

He wants to bag more degrees

The health and information management graduate stated that he nurses a desire to acquire more degrees.

He said:

"It was great to finally receive my diploma after graduating from Davenport University in May! Graduating with honor for my bachelor of science in health information management was not easy, but I was determined to cross the finish line."

Austin also revealed that he has a new job.

He stated:

"My new job as a trauma registrar is going well. It's been a steep learning curve with the electronic health record, trauma registry, and how to abstract data. Even though I graduated, I still hope to earn more credentials and explore more areas in the field of HIM. Thank you all for the support along the way!"

Social media reacts

Emmett Kater wrote:

"That is awesome I am so proud of you, stay focused and keep up the good work. I was saved by the Florida Cripple Children Commission that took a three year expiremental total hip replacement at the age of 14. I I am now retired and my title was Electronics Broadcast Communications Engineer in Public Safety Communications.

"First African American to work in this field with honors and retired. Be safe and may God Bless you in you goals in life. My name is Emmett Kater and I am also a Prince Hall Shriner SABA Temple No. 186 with the title of Past Potentate."

David Ferguson said:

"Congratulations Austin."

V Elliott commented:

"Great work."

Amerissis Kumara

"Fantastic results- Congratulations."

Lady with disability finishes university in style

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady with a disability had graduated from university against all odds.

The lady named Chama said it has always been something she wanted to achieve and put in a lot of effort. Her hardwork and persistence eventually paid off.

The development studies graduate from the University of Zambia wrote:

"One of my dreams finally came true yesterday as I graduated from the University of Zambia with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Development Studies with Sociology."

